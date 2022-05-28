A forocochero lost a USB with hundreds? of bitcoins. He has found it and asks for advice to recover its content

Being ForoCoches the largest online forum in Spanish, it is common to find all kinds of amazing stories by reviewing its threads. What we bring you today is the story of LakermaN —or, as he says, of the friend who is using his obsolete account— and of how he recovered a USB with an “unspecified amount of Bitcoins” that he was convinced he threw away years ago. Though that doesn’t necessarily mean he’s rich now.

LakermaN —we’ll call him that— tells in the forum how started mining in 2010, when it was still easy to mine significant amounts of bitcoins without having to invest thousands of euros in PC farms. He did it for months, “with an Athlon XP that he kept mining all night and day.” All that money was piling up a ‘wallet’ of which, at a given moment, he made a backup copy on a flash drive 512 MB generic.

At that time the concept of ‘seed phrase’ “was science fiction,” he clarifies in a later message. “This is a raw backup of the walletyou could only choose to encrypt it or not with a password, that I remember”. In any case, the flash drive was kept in a book with a hole inside and our protagonist completely forgot about him.

Then came a move… and the crisis, which led to unemployment for a couple of years, “horse depression, cardiac arrhythmias and anxiolytics”. Then he saw a news about the rise in the price of Bitcoin and ran to get the book. He found the flash drive, connected it to the PC and… nothing happened, it didn’t work. Having completed an intermediate degree in microcomputing, she ended up running the device through an electron microscope to locate any problems that he was able to fix. Did not see anything.

And so, he decided to tell two lies. The first, to the environment of his friends and family: told them that the flash drive had been lost in the move. The second, apparently, to himself: he was convinced that he had thrown the flash drive in the trash.

“I’m a guy who cuts problems to pieces and I remind you that I was depressed and under anxiolytics that left me like a zombie. At that moment I saw the best way to avoid continuing to think about it.”

But over time doubts began:

“Have I really thrown away the flash drive? I asked myself this question day after day after overcoming depression and going back to work. Can a person be so bad that the pincer goes so bad as to throw away millions of possible euros in the trash? The thing is that from time to time flashes of myself appeared in front of the garbage throwing away the flash drive, but also others in which I regretted it and picked it up again to put it away who knows where”.

Thus, we arrive at last May 17. Looking for a voltage tester “between boxes and boxes of cables and electronic and computer equipment […] I was there“. The pen drive. The problem is not remembering the password (He is not even sure if the wallets could be encrypted at that time, but he claims to still remember the passwords he used then); no, the problem is that still doing nothing.

“I’m in the same position as a few years ago but with a little more technical experience. Do I try to repair it or do I take the risk of taking it to a specialized company and that someone smart gets hold of the contents of a wallet that I don’t know or your adress? […] The pendrive doesn’t do anything, so I understand that the board is screwed, but in principle the NAND memory is recoverable”.

Note: NAND memory It is a type of non-volatile memory (it does not need power to retain data) that is present in USB sticks and SSD drives, for example.

Our protagonist affirms in the forum that he is willing to share his wealth if he finally manages to access it: he would like to “give something away to those who really contribute ideas and if in the end a fat amount is recovered, it could also fall to the rest”.

—Ugh, this happens to me and I wouldn’t know what to do —You’d be like me. Two days without being able to sleep doing calculations without stopping and with heartburn

And how much wealth are we talking about? As a curiosity, taking these difficulty data, one month of mining with your athlon XP (0.6MH/s) in January 2010 gave 2300 BTCin April 200, July 100 and in December 0.2″.

“For the sake of doing something and not biting my nails, I bought a USB port that I intend to connect to the flash drive without soldering. To rule out that it is the USB port (I don’t think so), but in computing you have to start with the easiest”, explains LeakermaN . Given this and other experiments, a user recommends “put yourself in the hands of professionals and close the thread […] for me to try crazy would be the last option”.

Everything tied up, and in the hands of professionals

“Take it to a reliable data recovery company. Make sure you have an invoice and a confidentiality agreement, which is normal in this type of company. If they are capable, they will recover it and that’s it. In the unlikely event that it is stolen, take them to court.”

Days after the first message, LeakermaN clarified that he had already contacted two data recovery companies and that, surprisingly, none had shown much interest in signing any type of contract; another professional he contacted does not work for individuals, only for companies.

Some user has recommended, along with the above, to sign the transfer of a percentage (10% approx.) of the BTC that can be recoveredas a motivation system.

When LeakermaN acknowledges that It doesn’t make much sense to threaten a lawsuit for stealing from him, because he doesn’t remember the address of the wallet and cannot verify that money has been taken from it, the answer is something like “those who are going to fix it don’t know, you let them know that you do remember it before they are tempted”.

Some of the advice provided by the forum members they can be very useful to other PC userseven if we don’t store thousands of bitcoins on a flash drive:

“There is the option of plug the pendrive directly into a very old computer . This test, although totally illogical, has worked for me a couple of go-you-know-why times.”

It occurs to another user that it may be a problem, perhaps, considering the age of the device, of the power management of the USB ports. Thus, it is recommended that you enter Control Panel > Hardware and Sound > Device Manager > Universal Serial Bus Controllers. Once there, in each USB hub you double click it, go to the Power Management option and deselect the option “Allow the computer to turn off this device to save power”. After that, try inserting the flash drive again and see if it recognizes it.





Other users suggest try different programs that are used in cases of deletion, corruption or loss of format of a storage device. “Hetman Partition Recovery v4.2 Multilingual Full software sometimes manages to see inside, you don’t lose anything by trying, it doesn’t alter anything on the USB.”

But, other users recommend not to get your hopes up too high, remembering that “NAND memories lose all their data after a certain time without power: typically 1 year at 30?°C, two years at 25?°C, the lower the temperature, the longer the term”.

