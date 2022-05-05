a free game that made EA fear and ended in nothing

Star Wars, one of the most important licenses and of the most recognized brands in popular culture, it has more than a hundred games to its credit, but also a curious and extensive list of canceled projects. Far from Star Wars 1313which recently returned to dominate thanks to a gameplay Leaked from what could have been LucasArts’ space Uncharted, one of the games that still survives in the memory of players is Star Wars: Battlefront 3.

It seems that Star Wars suffers from the curse of 3like a usual Valve, but the unfulfilled promise of what was one of the best shooter of the saga, is remembered as one of the biggest and most painful “clean slate”. However, that Battlefront 3 still alive Today. We are not talking about those leaked versions or the consequent mods that its second installment received, but rather radically changed its style, aesthetics and name to become Galaxy in Turmoil.

What is Galaxy in Turmoil? Well, it’s an attempt to rescue Star Wars: Battlefront 3 from the grave it ended up in when Free Radical Design—who were once part of Crytek UK and developed Crysis 2 and Crysis 3—delayed it indefinitely. In 2012with the sale of Star Wars as a license to Disney, the project ended officially buried in a very deep grave.

However, this was not going to end like this, or so the girl thought. community. This is how Galaxy in Turmoil was born 4 years laterand thanks to a leaked build of the late Battlefront 3 the community got down to work to honor this game, but the result seems to want sink the name of Star Wars. Galaxy in Turmoil received the go-ahead from Steam at the time of being published, but Electronic Arts surrounded the Frontwire Studios studio, kindly encouraging them to cancel its development, and the reason was nothing more and nothing less than another Battlefront, its 2015 version.





The game started as Star Wars: Galaxy in Turmoil until it had to give up the commercial name, but not the idea behind it

The desire increased. Electronic Arts surrounding a small studio so that it would not steal the attention of Star Wars: Battlefront, a volume and spine AAA with a millionaire budget. Was it a threat? The truth is that yes, at least on paper. 64 players, battles in space and on the ground, plus a solo campaign. Pretty much everything that EA didn’t have for Battlefront. Galaxy in Turmoil launched in style, with a 4K trailer and lower FPS than the console version of the first Dark Souls; a massive deployment of scenarios; even references to Halo. Could the studio afford it? sure, because there is nothing of that in the game.

Yes, I have decided to play to Galaxy in Turmoil so that you don’t have to do it yourself, although its Steam page anticipated with an intense red tone the failure that I would find The best of all has been to compare its community of players. I’m not going to lie to you, the game is buried and with no prospect of resurfacing. The total number of users today is 0 playerswhile in the last month it has been 1 player only connected, while its cap was 227 locos who have accessed the game in these 2 years of life.

En total, Galaxy in Turmoil tiene 286 reviews Mostly negative, something that is extremely curious if we look at the 227 total players. There are 59 players who have opinion without playing. This gives us two completely different points of view. On the one hand, more than 80% of those who have played have voted negatively and 20% think that it is not bad; and on the other, the game has been a commercial success which has been able to attract 59 users just to complain.





But how is it when playing? Many complaints but no opinion, you will say. Well, it’s not the worst my computer has seen, but it’s lucky to be called Pre-Alphabecause it’s not even that. The game is broken. As there are no players you have to play in bot sessions that either stay floating on the map or do not come out of their spawn. The worst is not that, it is that the game has suffered the hacker attackI suppose to have fun and not to interrupt the good life of the game, and the games they last 8 years. It’s not a joke, the counter is broken and the Team Deathmatches are endless.

Far from it, there is nothing commented. Neither 64 players (the maximum is 16), nor varied maps (there is only one map); and perhaps the worst thing is that the images that crown the page on Steam come from renders that They have nothing to do with it in the game. Not one of those images matches the game, literally. There are no ships, volumetric lighting or large maps. An early access under Unreal Engine 4 who wanted to rescue Battlefront 3, although perhaps it would have been better if he had kept it in the grave.