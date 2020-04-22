Martin Lee, who was arrested on Saturday, says protests will flip lethal if authorities transfer ahead with anticipated nationwide security push

Martin Lee, the 81-year-old founding father of Hong Kong’s Democratic birthday celebration, has acknowledged there’ll probably be additional fatalities and protests if authorities try to maneuver anti-subversion laws – which could outlaw “sedition, subversion and the theft of state secrets and techniques and methods” – sooner than the September legislature election.

“It’s going to result in deaths evidently,” he suggested the Father or mom. “The Communist birthday celebration obtained’t show any mercy. They’ve already talked about their stance.”

Proceed finding out…

