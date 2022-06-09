A friend of Tyson gave details of the two-day party with 24 women that led the boxer to his first defeat: “It’s going to kill me”

Buster Douglas achieves the unimagined: knocking out the hitherto invincible Mike Tyson (Colorsport/Shutterstock)

On February 11, 1990, Mike Tyson fell from the pedestal. Until that evening in Tokyo, Japan, the then world heavyweight champion had a record of 37 wins and zero losses. His rivals fell like dolls. None could stand up to the power of his fists. But the American James Buster Douglas He was able to star in the hit: he knocked out Iron Mike in the tenth round and kept the WBA, WBC and IBF titles.

Was it Douglas’ virtue that was the big blow or was there a lot of understatement on Tyson’s part? In his autobiography, in which he also recalled anecdotes from his time in prison, the boxer had accepted that his preparation was less than ideal. “He didn’t want to fight; all I was interested in back then was partying and having sex with women. I didn’t see Douglas as much of a challenge. I didn’t even bother to watch any of his fights on video. I had easily beaten everyone who had knocked him out, ”he stressed in the play.

“In addition to having sex with the maids, I was seeing this young Japanese woman that I had had sex with the last time he had been to Japan. Robin (his wife of his) would go shopping and I would go down to the back of the hotel where this young lady had a room… So that was my training for Douglas,” she admitted.

But a friend of his, the artist Bobby Brown (ex-partner of Withney Houston) gave details of those wild parties that decanted in the first setback of his career. In a documentary broadcast on the channel A&Ethe 53-year-old singer (and a member of Tyson’s inner circle for 30 years), revealed: “We used to do crazy things. There were times when we partied really, really hardand one of those was in Tokyo before the fight with Buster Douglas.”

“It was two days. There must have been two dozen girls in the room with me and Mike… And we partied. I was trying to tell him to get some sleep.”, expanded the scene Brown. Douglas took advantage of the poor physical condition of his opponent and dealt him an unexpected defeat, at least for those who were not part of such a revelry. Eventually he slept a little there! ”, The singer mocked, alluding to the ring. Although he almost immediately pleaded with the interviewer: “Don’t put that part please, it’s going to kill me”.

Bobby Brown with Whitney Houston when they were a couple

“The day before the fight I also had two maids at the same time. And then two more girls, one at a time, the night before the fight, ”Tyson had told the sexual marathon in which he embarked on that failed journey. Although he had not offered the details that his friend provided.

In his biography, the former athlete explained that this fall served to straighten his career and after that defeat he managed to string together eight consecutive wins, thanks to which he recovered two of his champion crowns.

“When I was young, I was an animal with money. He gave money to people, to everyone, he partied with everyone and had sex with his mothers, his sisters and his cousins… orgies. He was crazy. He was so sick and had no idea he was so sick ”, he was able to confess in 2020 about his behavior at the time.

Devoted to his business and exploitation of his image (he has a lucrative enterprise related to the cultivation of cannabis), Tyson trains and keeps fit at 55 years old and shares videos of his fierce pose on social networks, which he did not lose over time . In November 2020 he returned to the ring with an exhibition against another legend like Roy Jones Junior, 15 years after his last official fight. And he was seen in very good physical condition. For this fight, he won a bag of 10 million dollars, while his opponent won a million.

At the moment there is no planned a new incursion of Tyson in boxing, although rumors about possible fights against the youtuber have been intensifying for a long time Jake Paul or an old acquaintance like Lennox Lewis.

Tyson lies on the canvas, while Douglas begins to celebrate. It happened in the tenth round (Colorsport / Shutterstock)

KEEP READING:

Boxing: suffered a brain hemorrhage in the middle of a fight, started throwing punches into the air and ended up in an induced coma

Surprise: Mike Tyson faced a famous rapper while smoking marijuana and could not beat him

Mike Tyson spoke for the first time about beating a passenger on a plane