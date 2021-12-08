A Game From Battlefield Veterans: ARC Raiders To Present Its First Trailer At The Game Awards

Embark Studios is working on two productions, the first will be seen this week.

Little by little we are getting to know the guests at The Game Awards 2021, the awards ceremony for the best games of the year presented by Geoff Keighley that will serve several companies in the sector to show some of their launches. Among them is Embark Studios, a development team made up of DICE veterans that has announced the presentation at the ARC Raiders event.

No details have been shared about the project, beyond its name and a small teaser where the commitment to the fast-paced action shooter with elements of science fiction by those responsible. However, a few weeks ago the study led by Patrick Söderlund among others, shared more information about the two video games they are currently working on.

Date and time of The Game Awards

Luckily we will only have to wait a couple of days to learn more about the plot and playable premise of this intriguing ARC Raiders. The Game Awards 2021 will be held at dawn in Spain from December 9 to 10, specifically from 1:00 to 5:00 (Spanish peninsular time) / 18:00 to 23:00 (CDMX time).

The 2021 TGA will have Deathloop, It Takes Two, Metroid Dread, Psychonauts 2, Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart and Resident Evil Village among its nominees for the best video games of the year, and a program with the largest list of announcements in the history of the event, including several of the Elden Ring level seen in summer.

From the writing of 3DJuegos, how could it be otherwise, we will be following the gala live to bring you the main news and trailers.

More about: ARC Raiders, Embark Studios and The game Awards 2021.