A game from the authors of The Red Strings Club arrives for free on PC on the occasion of its 10th anniversary

De Tres al Cuarto is described as a comedy game that also talks about the difficulties of creative life.

The Valencian studio Deconstructeam has carved a niche for itself in the video game market thanks to works such as The Red Strings Club or Gods Will Be Watching, two titles that were applauded for their depth when dealing with topics that invite reflection. Now, the developer fulfills 10 years and celebrates it with a gift for all his fans: a free game to download on PC via itch.io.

We talk about Sixpenny, a title with a comic context that, as usual in Deconstructeam’s works, also wants to make us think through various messages and experiences. On this occasion, the game delves into the difficulties and the pleasures of try to live off your creativitywhich on many occasions ends up establishing itself as a practically unattainable dream.

According to the words of the creators on the itch.io website, making this title was like a kind of respite during the coronavirus pandemic: “We made this game while we were recovering from a collapse that we suffered due to stress and overwork during the 2020 pandemic. This piece was developed as a kind of rehabilitation therapy after being unable to work for half a year.

If you don’t know the adventures of Deconstructeam and you are interested in the premise of De Tres al Cuarto, we encourage you to read our impressions of The Red Strings Club or our analysis of Gods Will Be Watching, the titles we mentioned at the beginning of this news. In this way, you can get an idea of ​​the themes that the Spanish team touches on with each of its deliveries.

