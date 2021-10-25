A gay lady used to be observed celebrating Karva Chauth in Dabur’s commercial, MP House Minister mentioned – If the advert isn’t withdrawn then prison motion can be taken

Dabur commercial of gay lady The Madhya Pradesh executive has directed the state police leader to take prison motion towards Dabur India Corporate for asking the corporate to withdraw an “objectionable” commercial for certainly one of its merchandise or for now not retreating the commercial. Is. State House Minister Narottam Mishra gave this data on Monday. The House Minister’s commentary got here after an commercial for Dabur India Restricted’s product Popularity Cream Bleach, during which a homosexual lady couple used to be proven celebrating Karva Chauth and having a look at every different via a sieve.

Married Hindu ladies on Karva Chauth, particularly in North India, practice a quick from daybreak to moonrise for the protection and longevity in their husbands, and as a part of the fasting ritual, the spouse sees her husband’s face with the moon in a sieve. Karva Chauth used to be celebrated on Sunday 24 October.

Mishra informed newshounds right here, “I believe it an overly critical topic. Why such clippings, commercials are issued just for non secular fairs of Hinduism? As of late, he’s telling those lesbians, breaking the quick of Karva Chauth, whilst having a look within the sieve. The next day, we can display simplest two boys taking rounds, we can display them getting married. That is objectionable. At the moment I’ve given directions to the DGP to get it examined and ask that corporate to take away it differently we can take prison motion.

Alternatively, after this controversy, Dabur has withdrawn its commercial. Issuing a commentary, Dabur India tweeted, “The Karva Chauth marketing campaign of Popularity has been withdrawn from all social media handles and we express regret unconditionally for hurting the feelings of the folks inadvertently.”

Fem’s Karwachauth marketing campaign has been withdrawn from all social media handles and we unconditionally apologise for by chance hurting folks’s sentiments. percent.twitter.com/hDEfbvkm45 — Dabur India Ltd (@DaburIndia) October 25, 2021

