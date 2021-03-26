A Ghost of Tsushima movie with John Wick director is in development

Sony Pictures and PlayStation Productions are developing a film adaptation of Ghost of Tsushima, with John Wick director Chad Stahelski at the helm.

According to a new report from Deadline (exclusively), Stahelski will be working alongside producers Alex Young and Jason Spitz with their company 87Eleven Entertainment. Peter Kang of game developer Sucker Punch Productions will oversee the project on behalf of the studio, which will serve as executive producer.

The film is set to adapt the story of Ghost of Tsushima, which follows the journey of samurai warrior Jin Sakai as he fights for the freedom of the island of Tsushima.

“We are excited to partner with Chad and 87Eleven Entertainment to bring their vision of Jin’s story to the big screen.”, said Asad Qizilbash, director of PlayStation Productions. “We love working with creative partners like Chad, who have a passion for our games, ensuring that we can create comprehensive adaptations that will excite our fans and new audiences.”.