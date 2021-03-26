Entertainment

A Ghost of Tsushima movie with John Wick director is in development

March 26, 2021
2 Min Read

Sony Pictures and PlayStation Productions are developing a film adaptation of Ghost of Tsushima, with John Wick director Chad Stahelski at the helm.

According to a new report from Deadline (exclusively), Stahelski will be working alongside producers Alex Young and Jason Spitz with their company 87Eleven Entertainment. Peter Kang of game developer Sucker Punch Productions will oversee the project on behalf of the studio, which will serve as executive producer.

The film is set to adapt the story of Ghost of Tsushima, which follows the journey of samurai warrior Jin Sakai as he fights for the freedom of the island of Tsushima.

“We are excited to partner with Chad and 87Eleven Entertainment to bring their vision of Jin’s story to the big screen.”, said Asad Qizilbash, director of PlayStation Productions. “We love working with creative partners like Chad, who have a passion for our games, ensuring that we can create comprehensive adaptations that will excite our fans and new audiences.”.

<b>Ghost of Tsushima – 1 month</b></p> <p> Latest: Ghost of Tsushima (July 2020)</p> <p> We may be only a month removed from Ghost’s debut, but after its record-breaking launch, it’s safe to assume Sony has a new franchise on its hands. In addition to becoming Sony’s fastest-selling original IP debut this generation, Ghost of Tsushima had the best sales launch ever for developer Sucker Punch and was the best-selling game of July in the U.S..</p> <p> Next up for Ghost is a new co-op mode that will be released this fall.” class=”image screenshot” itemprop=”contentUrl” src=”https://sm.ign.com/ign_es/screenshot/b/bghost-of-/bghost-of-tsushima-1-monthbbrbrlatest-ghost-of-tsushima-july_9m9x.jpg”/></figure> <p>As for Ghost of Tsushima itself, it’s no wonder Sony wants to make a film adaptation. Not surprisingly, it’s the fastest-selling original PlayStation 4 IP debut. In fact, it sold more than 2.4 million units worldwide in its first 3 days on sale. Additionally, the game was a top nominee for the 2020 Game Awards with various nominations including Game of the Year, Best Game Direction, Best Narrative, and Best Performer for Daisuke Tsuji.</p> <p>The Ghost of Tsushima film will be the second production to come out of the partnership between Sony Pictures and PlayStation Productions, with Uncharted currently in post-production and which is scheduled for release on February 11, 2022. In addition, PlayStation Productions is also working on the television series The Last of Us, which is coming to HBO.</p> </p></div> <div class= Tags

About the author

View All Posts

Kim Diaz

Kim recently joined the team, and she writes for the Headline column of the website. She has done major in English, and a having a diploma in Journalism.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Contact us

If you’d like to send us some feedback, would like to advertise with us at TheBulletinTime
 or Press Release, just send an email to thebulletintime @ gmail.com
. And, we will get back to you shortly.