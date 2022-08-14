A giant from England and a Turkish club: the two interested in Mauro Icardi after being separated in PSG

This season, Mauro Icardi was only part of the team that won the French Super Cup and was later sidelined (Photo: Reuters)

the era of Mauro Icardi in Paris Saint Germain I reach its end. After weeks between rumors and uncertainty, the coach Christope Galtier decided to delete it of the group of soccer players that he will use for this season and recommended that he look for a new destination to continue his career. The Argentine striker is three weeks old ahead to be able to find a club.

The truth is that since the new DT and the new sports secretary Luis Campos landed, the 29-year-old footballer It was always on the list of expendable that were leaked to the press. However, there were no teams that until then had been officially interested beyond sounded with greater force during the last time in the Monzaa club owned by Silvio Berlusconi and promoted to Italy’s Serie A this season for the first time in more than 100 years of history.

That option never finished taking shape definitively and in the last few hours the medium TyC Sports assured that Icardi’s name is on the radar of two entities: Manchester United from England and Galtasaray from Turkey.

Without further details about the theoretical interest from the Premier League, they assured that Wanda Nara –his wife and representative– has already met three times with the Turkish institution. In any case, in both cases the movement would be loan and PSG would take care of a significant percentage of his salary.

In tune with its present of uncertainty, thousands of fans of the Leprosy trended the hashtag “#IcardiANewells” on Twitter with the desire to convince the striker who emigrated to Spain as a teenager but who always defined himself as a fan of the Rosario club. He was shown several times in the red and black shirt, at the same time that in the past he confessed his desire to wear that shirt sometime in his career.

Icardi in one of the photos he shared with a Newell’s shirt

With an eye on the Closing of the pass book on September 1, the former Inter and Sampdoria must work against the clock to find a new destination. It sounds strange that United decide to sign him after warning that won’t let Marcus Rashford go, who became the main target of PSG after separating Icardi from the squad. “I am very happy with him. I do not wanna lose it. Of course it’s part of our plans. So he will stay at Manchester United ”, DT Erik Ten Hag came out at the crossroads of the versions. Although we will have to wait and see what happens with Cristiano Ronaldowho is in the consideration of the Dutch but presses to leave the Red Devils.

The opportunity to land in the Turkish league seems more viable, although it must be clarified that the top winner of the Super League of that country comes from a very bad campaign which left him closer to relegation than to qualifying for international tournaments. Galatasaray, who started the new season with a victory, did not will play no continental competition on this calendar. One of the most important clubs in that country has just hit the transfer market by signing the Uruguayan Lucas Torreira and the Belgian Dries Mertens.

“Mauro is not released, he has two more years of contract with PSG. To unlink a player they would have to pay a ship of money, which I think would not be the situation. Mauro is simply deciding what he is going to do. If he decides to stay, he can safely stay at this club because he still has two more years left on his contract. If he decides to go to another club where he has more space, as he deserves it and his career too, he will choose the club that best suits him and he will go. The club knows our demands, which are that Mauro plays the amount of minutes that he and his career deserve, and they know we are listening to other offers”, declared Wanda, wife and manager of the striker, in the middle of this situation.

While PSG prepares to face the second date of Ligue 1 and seeks to sign a striker, Icardi will continue to train separately. “Mauro has had very little playing time. It’s important that he gets back on track. Mauro needs to express his qualities. The The fact of changing places, of finding a more favorable place allows you to relaunch yourself in a career”, argued Galtier when confirming the decision to set it aside.

