A giant tent with suites in the stands: this is the Al Bayt Stadium, the most luxurious and imposing venue of the World Cup in Qatar

Al Bayt Stadium What The Most Luxurious Venue Of The Qatar 2022 World Cup Is Like – Report

A very short but frantic life. Qatar it turned into a independent nation in 1971, but its five decades of existence have been enough to establish itself as one of the countries with the greatest wealth per inhabitant and a brand with global reach. The discovery of large amounts of oil and natural gas in its territory completely revolutionized the lives of its people. Doha, the capital of the country, is the best example of this fabulous transformation: that desert land of the Arabian Peninsula, where people survived thanks to dates and pearls, began to be filled with lavish skyscrapers, luxury hotels, highways and paths with extraordinary lighting. Although in the new landscape offered by the venue for the next edition of the FIFA World Cup ancient and modern go hand in hand. There is an identity of its own that seeks to be vindicated with nods to the past. It is still seeking to impregnate its ostentatious constructions with indigenous roots and the great football festival will be an unbeatable opportunity to show its stamp to the entire planet… What better than a stadium that from the outside looks like an old Bedouin tent but whose interior resembles a the monumental avant-garde buildings of today to kick off the tournament? That is precisely the magnificent Al Bayt Stadiuma construction that represents the past and future of Qatarwhere the local team will play its first match next November 21 and where other group stage and direct elimination matches will also be played.

Infobae moved to the city of Al Khora town to 35 kilometers north of downtown Dohato walk through the corridors of one of the most spectacular and crowded venues that the World Cup will have: it has capacity for 60,000 spectators and is the second largest after the Lusail Stadium (80,000). This is one of the few stadiums that are not connected to the network of Metro and fans will have to resort to private transport services or the bus to visit it. Although the trip to the furthest field from the downtown area will be a most fascinating experience because it involves immersing yourself in a building whose exterior façade looks like a giant store, but inside it has nothing to envy to the five-star lodgings of the Qatari capital, above all because in the stands there are rooms overlooking the field of play.

The Al Bayt Stadium owes its striking design and its name to the historic tents of the nomadic populations of Qatar and the Gulf region called bayt al sha’ar (Photo: REUTERS)

That site was formerly occupied by the Al Khor Stadium, the home of the local football clubs Al-Khor Sports Club and Al-Kharitiyath SC, where some athletics competitions have also been held. But this stadium was demolished in 2015 to give rise to an architectural work that pays tribute to Arab culture and tradition. Not only its striking design refers to the typical historic shops of the nomadic populations of Qatar and the Gulf region, but also its nomenclature, since these carps are called bayt al sha’ar. It has a retractable roof that connects to the four stands and guarantees covered seats for all its spectators. The grandstand area is impressive, but what is truly sensational is the interiors of the hospitality wing that this venue has. Qatar has in most stadiums a sector VVIPa concept that seeks to take exclusivity to another dimension and, in the case of Al Bayt Stadiumit is an area that offers all the comforts one can imagine with accommodation included.

There is a total of 96 rooms in these boxes that are located on the third floor. To access the suites it is necessary to pass through a lobby with marble floors, delicate furniture and high-end lighting, where fans will feel that they are in an expensive hotel in the city, a feeling that will only last until they cross the hallway and look out the huge windows that overlook the playing field. The bleachers that are attached to the VVIP have a carpet floor and comfortable seats. that are part of the integral design of the stands, which refers to the Bedouin fabric known as Al Saduand are located directly across from the private suites that have been officially marketed on the FIFA site since $22,450 per room. Los Sky Boxesas they were baptized, are similar to the studio apartments: they are equipped with a bathroom, a full kitchen and a space that contains a high table with stools and a piece of furniture that can be converted into a bed or an armchair. From there there is an excellent view of the field and the location is unbeatable because it allows those who have contracted this package -which includes a gastronomic experience, exclusive attention, preferential parking and a commemorative gift– have the possibility of accessing their seats in the stands or following the actions of the match inside the stadium, but in a more homelike environment.

Some images about the experience of those fans who tried the rooms during the inauguration of the Al Bayt Stadiumwhich took place on November 30, 2021 As part of the opening ceremony of the Arab Cup 2021day the host Qatar defeated by 1-0 a Bahrain with a headed goal by Abdulaziz Hatem in the 69th minute. The Emir (head of state) of Qatar himself, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thaniwas present in the most exclusive area with Gianni InfantinoFIFA president, other heads of state and member association authorities to visit this venue, which was also the venue for the final of the tournament on December 18 last year.

This is how the Al Bayt Stadium suites worked at the 2021 Arab Cup

Another of the most important aspects of Al Bayt Stadium it is its sustainability: it has received three Global Sustainability Assessment System (GSAS) certificates from the Gulf Organization for Research and Development (GORD) due to its design, construction practices and the efficiency of its energy center. The external membrane of the stadium is white to absorb heat and favor the efficient use of the cooling system, while its transparent retractable roof reduces the need for energy consumption and allows natural light to help the grass grow. Power for all matches will be provided by solar panels and it has a percentage of sustainable materials in its structure to reduce the ecological impact.

In addition, the property where the Al Bayt Stadium integrates parks and vegetation that will become a green lung and a meeting point for the residents of Al Khor. The Supreme Committee for Organization and Legacy (SC) plans for the modular seating upper tiers to be dismantled at the end of the FIFA World Cup 2022 and be delivered to developing nations that need sports infrastructure. When the event is over and the top tier of seating is removed: its capacity will be reduced to 32,000 locations. The intention is that this enclosure is suitable for housing a shopping center, a restaurant area, a gym, a multipurpose room, as well as a branch of the Wait, the leading sports medicine hospital in Qatar. And the famous stands VVIP will be transformed into a luxurious five star hotelsame plan that incorporates the Al Thumama Stadiumwhich with the last minute fixture change took away from the Al Bayt the condition of hosting the opening match.

One of the murals of the VVIP sector inside the Al Bayt Stadium claims the roots of Qatar (Photo: Infobae)

On the other hand, the immense area that surrounds the stadium – where there is parking for 6,000 cars, 350 buses and 1,000 taxis– already works as public park, with running and cycling tracks, play areas, cafes and restaurants that are used by the local community. This campus, which is the size of 30 football fields, is known as AI Bayt Park and was inaugurated February 11, 2020in commemoration of Qatar National Sports Day. From the Supreme Committee for Delivery and Legacy (SC), one of the organizations that are part of the Organizing Committee of the World Cup, they have prioritized spreading love for the most popular sport on the planet and promoting healthy lifestyles for when the season ends. great football party

In Qatar constantly looking ahead. Its stadiums are designed so that their use transcends the organization of the FIFA World Cup. All his constructions expose his ambition, his ideal of excellence and the constant progress of an abundant nation that has been built practically from scratch in half a century. the majestic Al Bayt Stadium It is the great jewel of a country that has understood that an intelligent geopolitical strategy was not enough to position itself as leading players on the international scene and therefore they turned to football. His team will play two of their three group stage matches in this lavish venue – against Ecuador the November 21 and before Netherlands on the 29th– but this scenario will also be used in big shocks like England-USA (25/11) o Spain-Germany (11/27). Added to the menu is a round of 16 match, a quarter-final match and one of the semifinals of the event that aims to amaze the entire planet.

KEEP READING:

This is the new shirt of the Argentine team for the World Cup: the national symbols and their secret to avoid the heat of Qatar

Alcohol, sex, luxuries and tickets on the eve of a different World Cup: what it takes to travel to Qatar and what life is like in Doha

Iran fired its coach less than five months before the start of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar