A girl, who was running a luxury car with a speeding speed, hit her, jumped and died on the roof of the house

Jaipur: In the capital of Rajasthan on Friday morning, a fast-moving luxury car went uncontrolled and hit a young man. The impact was so strong that the young man jumped and fell on the roof of a nearby house. The young man died instantly on the spot. Two girls were riding in a fast speed luxury car. The car has been confiscated by the police and the case is being investigated. Also Read – NAFED has issued 15,000 tons of onion orders, will the price rise under control?

Regarding the accident in Jaipur’s Sodala police station area, the police said that a young man walking on the elevated road was hit by a speeding uncontrolled car on Friday morning, in which the youth died. In a car collision, the young man jumped into the air from the elevated road and fell on the roof of a nearby house. The young man died on the spot. Also Read – Gurjar Aandolan Updates: Rajasthan government and Gurjar agitators not agreed on reservation and other demands, movement continues

Accident police station (south-first) officer Sanjeev Chauhan said that the car hit Madaram, a resident of Pali district, walking on the elevated road. He told that this twenty year old constable was going to give police recruitment examination. Examination admit card has been recovered from him. Also Read – Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot shared sting video – BJP is buying and selling MLAs

Police officer Chauhan said that two girls were riding in a high-speed luxury car. The car has been seized and further investigation is being done in the case.