A glander killed another gland in RK Puram gurdwara in Delhi, lost his life, wife was injured

New Delhi: In a gurudwara located in RK Puram, Delhi, a bookie attacked the other book with tabla, after which the book died due to serious injury. The dying Gnanthi has been identified as Ravinder Singh. It is being told that the wife of the deceased Ravinder has also suffered a lot of injuries. He has been admitted to the hospital for treatment.

According to the information, after the incident, Darpan is absconding. Information about the incident is received and police reached the spot and investigated the matter. The police is looking for the accused Darpan Singh.

According to the information, both Ravinder Singh and Darshan Singh have glands in Gurudare located in Sector 6 of RK Puram and both reached Kirtan on Saturday at around 8.30 pm. There was a fight between the two on something. Gradually the debate and quarrel between the two increased considerably. Darshan struck Ravidar with a tabla on his head. After which blood started flowing from Ravinder’s head.