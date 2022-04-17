a glimpse into the future of blocks

In the video game we have been witnessing for years a long-distance race of the development companies to see which one manages to obtain the more graphics realistic. That is what Unreal Engine 5 is looking for, the most popular engine today with future projects such as The Witcher 4 or Alan Wake 2. It seems that the Epic Games tool is will impose in many studies of development, but although the road to reach the purest realism seems to be shortened, that realism remains superficial, and for this the next logical step is leave out the polygons.

It may seem crazy, after all almost all of the industry works with them. Many large companies seek to increase the number of these polygons to have better graphics, this is what Epic Games did with Unreal Engine 5 and the first test of Naniteno less than 2 years ago, con billions of polygons onscreen. But what if the future is to replicate the same thing that Minecraft does? No, I’m not saying pass all video games through the RenderDragon engine and replicate the same visual section as Mojang’s work, but use the blocks concept to create hyper-realistic worlds.

It may sound cumbersome, and very strange. A future The Last of Us or the next installment of Halo with, blocks? The truth is that the technology exists, and it’s called voxel. The best definition of what voxels are is found in Minecraft itself. Markus Persson’s work is full of them, albeit in a much less refined. These voxels are pixels with volume, that is, cubes. Minecraft takes it to the extreme, with huge blocks that form structures that are not at all complex, but reality can also be imitate with cubes much smaller, just need to make the leap.



Fuente: atomic marvel

The human beingevery conceived structure in our reality is full of these voxels, only they are extremely small and we call them atoms. Thanks to this technology, tiny blocks could be created, so small that they can simulate any detail of reality in the video game. If an object is made up of voxels, for example a cube with 250,047 small volumetric pixels of these, one could simulate a precise deformation from any direction, and even make it different with each attempt. Reality is not static, a wall is not made up of polygons that, if they break, do so in a predetermined way.

Sounds crazy, right? A technology that can take to the limit not only the destruction of environments (something that comes to mind when I speak of deformations, of course), but also the creation of characters and environments; but perhaps the most insane thing is that it can be done. The Atomontage project seeks to do this with micro voxels to render objects realistic volumetrics in a simulated world with real depth. This technology based on artificial intelligence and developed by a small programming studio over the 20 yearshas allowed to simulate nothing less than the heart of a mousewith each vein, muscle and nerve in detail, and on top of that we can try it for free.



Fuente: Atomontage

Not only that, but, in their current state, they have achieved recreate a real human being, although static, where we can separate each layer and explore the interior of our body. grotesque, but spectacular. But is the future to let an AI make our world? No, although you can by way of world created of forma procedural where the default parameters of the AI ​​​​establish an almost exact simulation of our world, the Atomontage team has managed to recreate in real time a realistic human being, pixel by pixel.

Yes, he may visual section of Atomontage makes us think “if this is the technology of the future, I’ll stick with polygons”. Is there a way to make its implementation in worlds even more realistic? The answer is yes, and it brings us to the beginning of this article: Unreal Engine 5. While experimentation with voxels is led by small independent studios, Epic Games’ graphics engine is already changing the landscape with Voxel Plugin. They are not projects supervised by Epic itself, again the users are the protagonists, but it shows the potential the motor.

This Joe Garth mock test was created in only a week and it works with a GTX 1080 Ti, so far from being an impossible technology, it is tremendously affordable. Garth’s demo runs under Unreal Engine 5 and the output is superb. The environment is fully destructible and items will realistically move or break depending on the terrain. Hyper realistic graphics with voxels, it seems that we already have it, but the problem with voxels, because there are, is how settled the polygons. Can it be achieved? I like to think so. Minecraft is the best-selling game in history and can sit chairjust need to wait.