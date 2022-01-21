A glimpse of the farmers’ motion at the marriage ceremony card, the groom were given it written – the combat remains to be on, it’s the flip of the MSP

MSP Legislation Call for on Wedding ceremony Card: There are elections in 5 states. Agricultural rules were withdrawn even sooner than the elections. After this the farmers’ motion was once over, however the call for of the farmers from the federal government remains to be happening. A person from Haryana has demanded the ensure of MSP regulation on his marriage card. Pradeep Kaliramana, a resident of Bhiwani district of Haryana, is getting married on February 14. He has additionally revealed 1500 marriage ceremony playing cards and on those playing cards he has written that, the battle remains to be on, it’s the flip of the MSP. With the exception of this, tractor and ‘No Farmers, No Meals’ signal has additionally been made at the card.Additionally Learn – Uttarakhand Election 2022: Every other setback for BJP in Uttarakhand, Om Gopal Rawat joins Congress

Pradeep Kaliramana informed that I wish to give a message thru my marriage ceremony card that the victory of the farmers’ motion has now not but been finished. The victory of the farmers might be thought to be best when the federal government will give it in writing to the farmers at the ensure of the MSP Act. With out the MSP regulation, the farmers don’t have anything, the martyrdom of the farmers and their sacrifice may also be fulfilled. He informed that, right through the farmers’ motion, he saved coming to the borders of Delhi and in addition gave his reinforce to the farmers. That is why I’ve revealed 1500 marriage ceremony playing cards on which that is written. Additionally Learn – Punjab ke CM: Pratap Singh Kairon, the second one leader minister, was once recognized for settling Punjab after partition

#Haryana A person on his marriage ceremony card#MSP‘ A complete of 1500 such playing cards were made. %.twitter.com/SnZIBoHANW — IANS Hindi (@IANSKhabar) January 21, 2022

Additionally Learn – Punjab Polls 2022: BJP releases first listing of 34 applicants for Punjab elections, know who will contest from the place

In truth, on June 5, 2020, the Central Govt positioned 3 agricultural expenses at the desk of the Parliament and on September 20, after the Lok Sabha, it was once handed within the Rajya Sabha. On the similar time, this motion, which began in protest in opposition to the rural rules, lasted at the borders of Delhi for 13 months, after all the federal government withdrew the agriculture regulation, and then there was once an settlement with the farmers and the federal government on different calls for of the farmers.