A glory of Real Madrid gave details of the time he was close to signing for River: “I was left with the desire to play a Superclásico”

Guti was part of the Galacticos of Real Madrid

With the same blond hairstyle with which he stood out on the courts, skinny pants and tattoos that stand out from the short sleeves of his sweater, Guti is presented in the Hotel AC Recoletos Marriot from Madrid to fulfill the commitment he had made with Infobae. For the legend of Merengue time did not pass. With 45 yearsthe former midfielder maintains an appearance similar to that of his days in the Santiago Benrabeu. And probably some unsuspecting could confuse him with one of the stars of the current squad that he leads Carlo Ancelotti.

As if it were some kind of Peter Pan of international football, the former midfielder who was part of The galactics He is predisposed to respond with the experience gained in recent times, but with the same essence that he maintained during his time in the White House.

—How much myth and how much reality was there about that information that was installed in Argentina about your possible arrival at River?

“Everything that was said was true. Since I married an Argentine, I have family in Tucumán and they contacted me through my wife’s brother. The president of the club did not call me directly, but they sent me a proposal through my wife’s brother. I thought about it, but I considered that it was not the time because I was already tired of playing and I preferred to be with my family and my children. I wanted to have a totally different life from that of a footballer, but it is true that I wanted to play a Superclásico.

—At Real Madrid you had Fernando Gago as a partner, who this season generated a revolution in Argentine football with Racing; At that time, did you see potential as a coach?

—I met Fernando when he was a child, because he arrived at Real Madrid when he was very young. I remember that he was very shy and that it was difficult for him to adapt to European football. In any case, it was clear that he had a lot of quality and I imagine that he would like to train in the same way that he did on the courts. It is perceived that his teams have the mentality of imposing good football, treating the ball well.

—Another teammate you had was Karim Benzema. Is this the time for him to win the Ballon d’Or?

—(Sighs) It’s that if they don’t give it to them this year, I don’t think they’ll ever give it to them. There is no season as clear as this one in which he has shown that he is above the others. I don’t know any other player who has been in the decisive moments in his team, both in La Liga and in the Champions League, as successful as Karim has been. It would be crazy if they didn’t give him the Ballon d’Or. If they don’t give it to him at the end of the year, I’m going to stop believing in the Ballon d’Or. Not even Salah has lived up to Benzema this season. Neither did Mbappé, who, although he had great games with his national team and PSG, could not reach Karim’s level. Except Cristiano Ronaldo, there is no one who has scored 9 goals in the knockout series of the Champions League, and that is an incredible merit.

—Antonio Cassano recently said that Carlo Angelotti was very lucky to reach the Champions League final, what analysis can you make of that sentence?

“I don’t think Angelotti is where he is thanks to luck. He has been the only one to win in all five leagues and that has incredible value. The career he has made is not shaped by luck alone. He has character and locker room dominance that he achieves through calm and good vibes with the player. I think it’s one of the most important things in such a big club, because having all the happy players behind you; where there is a lot of ego and everyone wants to play, forming a balance is one of his great tasks. Hats off to Carlo for what he has done this season and the career he has built.

—There is great admiration for Ancelotti, would you like to follow in his footsteps as a coach?

-Yes of course. At Besiktas I was the second coach, but they have never offered me to be the first. I feel prepared for everything, but it is true that I like good projects in which there is enthusiasm, commitment and heart. These are the factors that I need to take on a team, because motivation is essential.

—And what is the main feature of the Guti trainer? Is there any resemblance to that talented midfielder?

—You have to separate the player Guti from the coach Guti. I don’t think that because I’ve been a good player, my teams have to play good football. I think that to be a good coach you have to adapt to what you have and get the best potential out of each one. The idea is to invest all the effort and work in a squad that can play the best it can. Nothing more. It does not mean that the talent that he has had as a footballer has to be demanded as a coach. On the contrary, I think that the best result for a coach is to win, because afterwards nobody remembers if they played well or if they played poorly. The most important thing is the results and getting the victories. That’s what I do: every time I take on a team I focus on getting the best potential out of each one regardless of the tactical system.

—You will have to adapt to the change of time. I imagine that the training sessions are not the same as the ones you had during your time as a footballer…

—It is true that the way of training changed a lot. In my time, the ball was much more practiced, the fouls, the ways of attacking and defending; but now it’s all more theoretical. Coaches put more emphasis on showing videos and explaining how players should move defensively and offensively. It’s all more collective. Almost all teams have 2 or 3 rehearsed plays, which they constantly repeat.

—¿Within those videos will appear those that go viral from time to time and have you as the protagonist?

I don’t think so (laughs). When I went out on the field I tried to excite the fans with my plays. He wanted each intervention to remain in the memory of the public. And today everything is different, because supporters have everything on YouTube. Young people puncture the video, copy it, upload it to Twitter or Instagram and go viral. Before the plays were left in the conversations in the streets and today almost everything is played in real time.

The former midfielder improvised a heel to assist the French

—Hours before the classic in Madrid, what does the match that will be played at the Wanda Metropolitano generate for you?

-Much. In Spain there are two important matches: one is Real Madrid against Atlético de Madrid, which means the pride of the city and the other is Real Madrid against Barcelona, ​​which represents the classic at the national level. They are two very nice meetings, which are experienced with great intensity from the quarries. In this case it will be a derby special, because Real Madrid has already won La Liga and has its sights set on the Champions League. It’s supposed to tool He has many things at stake, but Ancelotti’s players will know that this is a very important game for the fans, because a victory could complicate Atlético’s qualification for the next Champions League, and that’s what the Bernabéu fans want most. Also, winning the two classics in the same season is like another title.

—There was a lot of talk about Atlético de Madrid’s refusal to carry out the traditional corridor to the La Liga champions, what do you think about it?

-It’s a shame. In his days Real Madrid has not done it to Barcelona and Barcelona has not done it to Real Madrid either. Now it is Atlético de Madrid that does not want to do it. I think that in that sense none of the three teams is good for football. In this case it is Atlético, but it also happened with Madrid and Barça. They must understand that above the rivalries and the desires that can be set in the changing rooms is the entity. There is no one who is above the history of each club. For me it’s the other way around: I think it enhances the team that makes the corridor, because it generates additional value to the sport and to a job well done for a year.

—With less than 200 days to go before the World Cup in Qatar, how do you see the Spanish team and the group that played it?

—Almost always in the initial phase a team that is at your same level plays. In this case it was Germany, and I think they will both go through to the round of 16. I imagine that in Qatar there are going to be many surprises, because except for France, which I consider to be the best team today, there are several very even teams. I wouldn’t know how to tell you another candidate other than France, because if he is at a top level during that month I don’t think there is any rival who can beat him. But if he doesn’t arrive at his best in Qatar, I think anyone could win the title. It will be a very fun World Cup.

KEEP READING

Alone with Josema Giménez, the benchmark for Atlético de Madrid: “Maestro Tabárez changed the way of living in Uruguay, he deserved a big farewell”

Madrid, the city that perceives itself as the world capital of sport, throbs the arrival of a hot classic that will not have the hall of champions

Patrick Kluivert’s admiration for Juan Román Riquelme and how he helped him improve his game: “We were in good harmony”

Zubieta, the quarry that transformed Antoine Griezmann from a withdrawn and weak young man into an international star