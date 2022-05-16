A goal against and a missed penalty at the end: the dizzying draw that Manchester City rescued against West Ham

*Guardiola’s team rescued a tie in London after losing 2-0

The Manchester City rescued a point that guarantees the distance with the escort Liverpool at the end of the penultimate date of the Premier Leaguewhen tying in his visit to West Ham por 2 a 2 after suffering a two-goal deficit in the first half. The day in London Stadium was dark for the team Josep Guardiola for the double of Jarrod Bowenbut the Citizens managed to react in time.

calm for him City came in the final period by the goals of Jack Grealish and the czech Vladimir Coufal, against, which assured the citizen cast to reach the final day as the absolute leader. He could even take the victory if Riyad Mahrez would have converted the penalty in the end that converted the local goalkeeper, Lukasz Fabianskiin one of the figures of the day.

The Manchester City ranks first with 90 units and four ahead of Liverpoolnew champion of the FA Cup and finalist of Champions League ongoing, which this Tuesday will fulfill its commitment to Southamptonvisitor.

An eventual victory for the Reds will not take away from the combined Guardiola the chance to consecrate himself champion next weekend when he receives the Aston Villa of the Argentines Emiliano “Drawing” Martinez y Emiliano Buendia.

If the season culminated with Manchester y Liverpool tied in points, the definition criteria will be the following: 1) greatest goal difference (+72 y +65); 2), most goals scored (96 y 89); 3) results with each other -they tied both games 2 to 2- and 4) away goals in direct crosses. In the event that no criterion is sufficient to resolve parity, se will play a deciding match on neutral territory.

In the first turn, the Tottenham Hotspur he beat the Burnley 1 a 0 and placed fourth, qualifying for the Champions League next season, waiting for tomorrow’s match Arsenalyour competitor in the same goal.

The London team prevailed with a penalty converted by Harry Kane in the eighth added minute of the first half and decreed a result that left his rival in the relegation zone. The Spurscon 68 units, they should expect the Gunners (66) do not beat the Newcastle (43) to define his ticket to the international competition without depending on third parties when he appears for the last week in the relegated field Norwich.

*Tottenham’s victory that allows him to dream of playing in the next edition of the Champions League

In the fight for permanence, Norwich (34, -18) fell to relegation places for his loss and the subsequent draw of Leeds United (35, -38) ante Brighton 1-1, at home. The Burnleyin any case, has a pending match that he will play this Thursday against Aston Villa, so adding will get you out of that awkward position. The Premier League has already defined two of its three relegations for the following campaign: Norwich y Watford.

*Leeds draw against Brighton

POSITIONS

KEEP READING

With two goals from Lionel Messi, PSG thrashed Montpellier in Ligue 1

Brilliant double connection of Messi and Mbappé in PSG’s triumph: the magnificent play they created on the second goal

Why Barcelona is risking everything to be runner-up in the Spanish League