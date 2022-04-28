A goalkeeper was going to score a goal from goal to goal, but a teammate of his ruined the celebration

* Deportivo Táchira’s first goal against Independiente Petrolero

This Tuesday Deportivo Tachira won 2-1 on his visit to Oil Independent by the third date of Group A from Liberators cup and the game was the epicenter of an unusual event due to a blooper from the home team’s defense that almost ended in a goal from goal to goal.

The 44th minute of the first half was played when the goalkeeper of the Venezuelan team, Christopher Varela, threw a ball to look for the center forward of his team. The ball bounced near the medialuna of the rival area without anyone touching it and it seemed that it would be captured by the local goalkeeper, Alex Arancibia. However, he failed in the calculation, collided with one of his teammates and allowed the ball to continue its course towards the goal.

It seemed that Varela He was then going to convert the first goal of his career and nothing less than from goal to goal, but his teammate Anthony Uribe he pushed the ball over the line. Although doubts remain in the broadcast images as to whether the striker spiked the ball before it went all the way in, the referee Nicholas Gamboa he noted him down as the author of the conquest.

On social networks, many users criticized Uribe for having touched the ball when it was already a fact that it was going to enter and therefore goalkeeper Varela was going to make history. It remains to be seen if the Conmebol decides to take action on the matter and give the goal to the goalkeeper of Tachiraas it is an exceptional case.

The truth is that the Venezuelan team won 2-1 in their visit to Oil Independent and came second in the standings of the Group A with four units, under palm trees who is six and today will visit Emelec, third with 2 points. Last with just one tie in their three presentations was the Bolivian team.

