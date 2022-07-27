A golden coliseum in a futuristic city: this is what the Lusail Stadium looks like inside, the venue for Argentina’s debut and the World Cup final in Qatar

The Lusail Stadium, with capacity for 80,000 spectators, is the largest stadium in the World Cup in Qatar (Photo: AFP)

It’s hard to keep your eyes on the road on the massive five-lane highway – which has no tolls or anything like that, at least for now – that connects the city of Doha with the north of Qatarthe Arab country that anxiously awaits the start of the FIFA World Cup. It is inevitable to turn your head and not feel in the future when passing through Lusaila city-island in a permanent state of construction that is located 15 kilometers from the center of the Qatari capital, where the stadium in which the Argentine national team will make its debut, and where the tournament final will take place next December 18 th. Although the Lusail Stadiumwith capacity for 80,000 spectatorsis perhaps the least extravagant construction in an area that in the blink of an eye was filled with eccentric skyscrapers, full of lights and colors, with structures worthy of a video game. It is an urban project that was launched precisely when this fledgling nation was chosen to organize the great football festival, where a luxurious setting has been set up for the culmination of the event. A golden colosseum that in a handful of months it will have an unbeatable premiere, with its stands dyed light blue and white by the playful Argentine fans, and with Lionel Messi and the rest of the albiceleste figures within the lawn.

More than a decade ago, the municipality of Al Daayen It was practically a desert, one of the most rural areas of Doha. Among the proposals that Qatar presented before the FIFA to host the great football festival was the use of this territory for the construction from scratch of this town that was going to include the largest stadium of the event, whose construction began in mid-2016 and was completed in December of last year. “The hardest part was monitoring quality and safety standards throughout the project and making sure we never dropped our standards. It is a huge project. There were 10,000 people involved to build one of the largest stadiums in the world. The details are infinite in such a complex construction. So that was really the biggest challenge, to maintain the level all the time during six years of work”, acknowledged the Palestinian engineer. Tamim El Abdoperations manager of Lusail Stadiumin dialogue with Infobae. Today the photos of the faces of all those involved in the building are part of the decoration of the entrance of official vehicles.

Its design is as iconic as it is dazzling. This enclosure is inspired by the dance of lights and shadows of the traditional lanternswhich offers an unbeatable representation of the Arab world, since it also coins motifs of vessels, bowls and pieces of art from the region. Its concave shape also evokes the sails of traditional dhow boats. The building is surrounded by a reflective pool of water that spectators must overcome, through six bridges that give access to the property. Have a covered roof controlled by solar panels that provide electricity to the stadium itself but also to surrounding areas. The central part can be opened and closed if the weather conditions do not accompany it, although there is also the cooling system that most of the World Cup venues have to combat high temperatures.

Interview with Tamim El Abed, operations manager of Lusail Stadium.

On the sidelines of the final on December 18, the Lusail Stadium it will host six matches in the group stage and three in the knockout round (one in the round of 16, one in the quarterfinals and also one in the semi-finals). Its world premiere will be in charge of the Argentina on Tuesday November 22th at 13:00 local time. “Do they play Saudi Arabia in the first game? They live next door. They are going to come in great numbers, so the Argentines have to come in great numbers as well.”warns Tamim El Abdwho has promised a very pleasant atmosphere for the Albicelestes fans who are also going to take over the stands against Mexico Saturday November 26 at 22:00 local time: “They are coming to Qatar in winter. The weather is beautiful, it’s like spring, about 25° during the day and can drop to 10° without sunlight. So they will be able to enjoy the desert and the Arab hospitality. The beaches are beautiful. They can get to know the local culture. There are beautiful museums. The Fan Zone they will also be excellent. You will not lack entertainment and distractions between matches. So take advantage of the country. I’ve been here a long time. I can tell you that it is a beautiful place, especially in winter.”

Those fans who plan to attend the Lusail Stadium They can do it through public transport. to only 600 metros In the southwest sector of the stadium is the Red Line Metro station, which is the same name as the town. There’s also buses whose route passes near the security control zone at the entrances. And this year opened the tram service, whose route is both at ground level and underground. This network covers a distance of 11.5 kilometers and connects different university buildings, cultural spaces and residential areas on the campuses of the north and south of the capital of Qatar.

The Lusail Stadium was built from scratch for the World Cup (Photo by David Ramos/Getty Images)

the new city of Lusail is a project of modern, sustainable and ambitious society for more than 200.000 personas. Still has works in process and many spaces to fill, but it is already an avant-garde metropolis with gigantic and colorful buildings, constructions that geometrically defy traditional architecture such as the Marina Twin Towersthe Al Mansour Gatelas Cubes Tower o Katara Towers. There are many green spaces like the Crescent Park, considered a true oasis in the middle of the lavish asphalt jungle. This town also has many sustainable constructions, a concept that Qatar has incorporated as a central axis for carrying out the world Cup and that logically applies to its stadiums.

When the world culminate, the stage of Lusail it will be modified to suit the daily needs of the new city as a large community center. capacity will be reduced to 20,000 spectators and in the remaining space they will develop schools, shops, cafes, sports facilities and health clinics, among other projects. The removed seats will be donated to promote sports projects in other countries. Although it was born as a World Cup initiative, it has been integrated into the Qatar National Vision 2030so it aims to be a gigantic residential area with an important financial center and 180,000 square meters of surface destined to offer leisurewith theme parks, golf courses, shopping centers, 12 five-star hotels, luxury shops and high-end restaurants.

Argentina faces Saudi Arabia on 11/22 and Mexico on 11/26 at the Lusail Stadium (Photo: Getty Images)

The World Cup final will be played at the Lusail Stadium on December 18 (Photo: Getty Images)

Tamim El Abd he is aware that he has won the lottery. He was already responsible for the largest construction of the first FIFA World Cup disputed in Middle East, the venue for the tournament final. But, as if that were not enough, the draw wanted it to also be the stage for Lionel Messi start your way to glory. “Is a star. For me personally, the people who come to see Messi have a slightly higher priority. They are the ones that give life, the colors, the action, the noise, the passion. So the viewers are the people we expect. Of course, Messi is highly anticipated by everyone here. So it’s going to be a really historic moment. A very popular player in the Middle East. In Qatar, he’s a big celebrity. So this chance to see it on this lawn that we’ve been growing for the last two years is going to be a dream come true. As a soccer lover, I would love to see him play the final here”, he pointed.

KEEP READING:

Exclusive images: the details of the property that will be the bunker of the Argentine team in the Qatar World Cup

A giant tent with suites in the stands: this is the Al Bayt Stadium, the most luxurious and imposing venue of the World Cup in Qatar

Alcohol, sex, luxuries and tickets on the eve of a different World Cup: what it takes to travel to Qatar and what life is like in Doha