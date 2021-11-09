A good and a bad one for Boca Juniors: Almendra withdrew due to injury, but Salvio returned

Not all were good for Boca Juniors in the match between Aldosivi by date 20 of the Professional League in the José María Minella Stadium from Mar del Plata. Is that one of his figures, Agustin Almendra, who was the author of the first goal of the Xeneize, he retired injured. However, to the bad news for the youth’s departure, there was a good news that was the return of Eduardo Salvio.

Almendra suffered a discomfort in her calf and sat down on the playing field expressing her pain. He was immediately assisted by Boca Juniors doctors and had to leave the court. It was at 63 minutes when Agustín played his tenth consecutive game on Monday after his long injury.

While the Toto Salvio returned to the Primera de Boca Juniors after 253 days for the rupture of cruciate ligaments in the match against Sarmiento de Junín on February 28. The steering wheel on the right did a good job since he participated in the second goal with an overflow, he was required to reach the line, but he was able to send the center back to Sebastian Villa that finished off, stopped José Devecchi and the bounce captured it Edwin cardona who widened the differences.

Salvio entered the match very well and even then had a chance to score the third goal. He was dynamic and fast despite his long inactivity. He had already returned in the Reserve match against Gimnasia.

The return of Salvio and his good level generates great expectations for Sebastián Battaglia Well, he recovers a player who usually has a lot of arrival at the rival area due to his deployment on the right wing. Even since his arrival at the La Ribera club in the 2019/2020 season, he scored 14 goals in 44 games and also provided 6 assists.

At the time the midfielder emerged from Lanús was a key piece in the team led by Gustavo Alfaro, he integrated very well in the continuity with Miguel Ángel Russo until the injury that marginalized him and left him out of the courts for so long.

Salvio brings hierarchy and experience and with the passing of the games, although he showed pace, he will fight again for the title in a starting eleven that had him as a figure.

This Monday’s meeting was an important match for the blue and gold cast in their goal of trying to reach the Copa Libertadores 2022. Those led by Battaglia seek to enter from the annual table beyond the other way they have to win. the Argentine Cup, a competition in which they qualified for the final.

Boca Juniors achieved their second win in a row after beating Argentinos Juniors. Before he had suffered two defeats, before Vélez and Gimnasia. In addition, with this triumph he positioned himself in the annual table as one of the ways to qualify where the first three of that global will access the Copa Libertadores in 2022. He is already fifth, but above him he has Colón de Santa Fe who is already inside for having won the Professional League Cup. And River Plate, which would leave another free spot since it also leads the Professional League, whose champion will also win another ticket.

KEEP READING

Boca Juniors recovered his memory: he beat Aldosivi 3-0 in Mar del Plata

The emotional hug between Palermo and Battaglia, two of Boca Juniors’ greatest idols

The encouragement of the “neutrals” to Boca Juniors in the match against Aldosivi