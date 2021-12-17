a great nonsense with which it is difficult not to laugh

Halo Infinite is one of the best works of the genre shooter of the last years. There was a lot of expectation – and some fear – around the new work of 343 Industries, especially after that fateful first look last summer of 2020. However, we already have the final product in our hands or digital libraries, one that has changed for the better and that shows that delays are not always negative.

A lot can be said about the Master Chief’s latest title: the experience by Zeta-Halo, without being an open world per se, is notable; the unbridled action and the hook perfectly match the proposal; or its story, which has reminded us why we like the Halo franchise. However, they are Grunts those who have brought us more than one smile and they are protagonists of many of the most hilarious and fun moments of the single player experience.

The Grunts, Halo’s friendliest enemies

All fans of the franchise know the Grunts, those little enemies used by the Covenant armies as foot soldiers or workers, although in many cases they are little more than shields for who are supposed to be your allies. These characters are creating situations so comics inside the Zeta-Halo ring, that it is hard to think that they are not events scripteados, that is, events already scheduled by the development team to occur only once.

Many of these situations can be found while walking the scene or entering combat. The situation may arise that, as in the video on these lines, a grunt make a famous dab once you die to rejoice at having won the Demon. There has also been the comical situation of a Grunt fleeing from combat because the Master Chief was decimating the Brute army and he didn’t want to be just another corpse in this carnage.

The Grunts were not remembered for their particular sense of humor in the previous 2 Halo installments.

Other users have shared certain sequences where the Grunts ask out loud where we are after hiding during combat. The situation has no waste, even more so for the perfect timing of the player who drops the huge mace on poor Grunt’s head as he screams.

The Grunts weren’t remembered for their particular sense of humor in the previous 2 Halo installments – Halo 4 and Halo 5: Guardians – but we did find a few jokes in the original Bungie installments. Now 343 Industries has gotten carried away and we can witness comments like “Oh no, I didn’t want to activate them!“, referring to plasma grenades that, if you already know the game, stick to surfaces, in this case in the hands of poor Grunt.

Halo infinite by far has the best grunt dialogue pic.twitter.com/Zd322vuJiv — Anime (@Animetiddyy) December 11, 2021

Although most of the weird dialogues have to do with these little enemies, we also find certain comic moments starring the Brutes, but they are very little varied. In order to delight you with these dialogues, we recommend that you find the IWHBYD skull, the effect of which is to add these comments more frequently.

Aaron Linde, lead designer of the Halo Infinite narrative, noted on Twitter that the team has spoiled these random dialogues to the extreme to create moments this spectacular and, above all, natural. Linde comments that it was very easy for the player to miss a lot of these dialogues during their journey through Zeta-Halo, so they structured certain dialogues to be shorter so that they could create even more fun moments.

The grunt launch lines are a good example of this. Because of the travel time variable there’s a 99% chance a line’s gonna get cut off when the grunt reaches the target. So we wrote lines that’d sound funny cut off at different times. And every once in awhile, the timing sings: pic.twitter.com/onWzqVscVQ – Aaron Linde (@aaronlinde) December 12, 2021

The designer adds as an example the new mechanic of the Brutes whereby they will throw poor Grunts at us as a suicide attack. Linde adds that “the team wrote the dialogue for the Grunt taking into account the distance to which the Grunt would launch. As such, the audio had to be fun if the Grunt exploded quickly or flew through the air for longer. “

These situations and video to an environment apparently lacking in it. The problem Halo Infinite faced was not knowing how to offer an open world at the height of the greats of the genre. Despite this, 343 Industries has made it clear that this is not a sandbox itself, but a wide stage that will be the protagonist of the Halo Infinite story. Zeta-Halo is more of a narrative resource than a world about which a story is created.