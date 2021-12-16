A great of Europe wants Mauro Icardi to go in search of the Champions League

Mauro Icardi, el gran anhelo de Massimiliano Allegri (REUTERS / Benoit Tessier)

Despite the return of Massimiliano Allegri as coach, Juventus it does not find its way locally. With 28 points it is in sixth position in Serie A (it gives a place to the Conference League), 12 behind the leader Inter. Nevertheless, he is excited to strike at the international level.

The Old lady they claimed first place in Group H in the Champions League, relegating defending champions Chelsea to second place. In the area there were also Zenit from Russia and Malmo from Sweden. The eventful draw of the maximum European competition ordered that in the round of 16 he will be measured against Villarreal (On Tuesday February 22 in Spain the first leg will take place, while the return will be on Wednesday March 16, in Turin).

Faced with this situation, the technical director asked the leadership to make an effort in the pass market and thus give a leap in quality in the campus. One of the positions to be reinforced is that of the center forward, since he is not satisfied with the actions of Álvaro Morata and Moise Kean. The Spanish attacker has played 21 games, in which he contributed 6 goals and provided 2 assists. The young Italian, meanwhile, played 16 games and contributed three goals.

Mauro Icardi, in the portada de Tuttosport

As reported Tuttosport on its cover, the great desire of the you is to hire Mauro Icardi, who in recent weeks was more news for extra football issues than for his performances on the field of play, which made the Paris Saint Germain leadership willing to negotiate it.

The Italian newspaper reports that bianconeri will try to negotiate a loan for 6 months with the French; but with the possibility of extending it or with a purchase option. The Rosario lost some ground in the consideration of Mauricio Pochettino since the landing of Lionel Messi. The Argentine coach also has other renowned alternatives in the offense, such as the Brazilian Neymar, the German Julian Draxler, the Frenchman Kyliam Mbappé and his compatriot Ángel Di María. The striker jumped onto the field of play 18 times (most as a substitute) and scored three goals.

The aforementioned medium also provides another name as an alternative: Edinson Cavani. The Uruguayan footballer’s bond with Manchester United ends in June 2022 and with the return of Cristiano Ronaldo to the Red Devils, his minutes decreased considerably.

