A group of fans tried to attack Pep Guardiola with coins during the match against Liverpool: “They didn’t hit me”

Guardiola affirms that coins were thrown at him in the duel against Liverpool

Liverpool’s tight 1-0 victory at Anfield against Manchester City was marred by an unpleasant episode experienced by the Catalan coach Pep Guardiolawho assured that he was the victim of an attack by local fans during the encounter.

The former Barcelona coach starred in different crosses with the local spectators, who they ended up throwing coins at him at the end of the meeting. “Next time they will do better,” she quipped at the press conference after the game. “They didn’t make me angry. They will next year,” she added.

At the same time, he also recalled a similar situation he suffered in 2018: “They tried to hit me with coins but they couldn’t. They did do it on the bus a few years ago, but not this time.”

Manchester City lost at Anfield 1-0 (Reuters)

When asked if he had provoked the reaction of the local fans, Guardiola replied: “They scream, we scream more.” At one point in the match, a cross between the coach and a group of fans could be seen after the VAR canceled a Phil Foden goal for a foul on Fabinho in the previous play.

“It was horrible, I apologize for that,” the German coach lamented Jurgen Klopp when asked about the episode in question at a press conference. “I had no idea about it. He obviously wasn’t in the stadium at the time and I didn’t see him after the game. It should never happen,” he added.

It should be remembered that the former coach of Borussia Dortmund he was sent off during the second half after fervently protesting a tackle Salah had received that was not taken into account by the referee.

Klopp was expelled from the match (Reuters)

Through a statement, Liverpool too condemned the chants against the victims of the Hillsborough tragedy by visiting fans and graffiti also related to this catastrophe, in which 97 Liverpool fans died in 1989.

“We know the impact that can have this behavior in the families of the victims and in the survivors of these disasters,” Liverpool said in a statement.

“We are working with the relevant authorities and we will also work with Manchester City to do everything we can to ensure that these chants are completely eradicated from football.”

