A group of hackers threatened to release sensitive information about the Iranian nuclear program if Tehran does not release political prisoners

If the authorities do not release the prisoners, the group announces that it will disclose information about the “neglected nuclear project of the regime” (AFP)

The hacker group Black Reward assured that he has infiltrated the Iran Atomic Energy Production and Development Company archives (NPPD) and announced that they will disclose on Sunday sensitive information about the nuclear program of the theocratic regime if the authorities in Tehran do not release all the political prisoners and detainees in the wave of protests over the death in custody of the young Mahsa Amini.

“A difficult and important 24 hours for the Islamic Republic have just begun from this moment on,” the group announced on its Twitter account early this Saturday, along with blurred images of documents allegedly extracted from the company’s confidential files. according to the pan-arabic chain Al Arabiya.

If the authorities do not release the prisoners, the group announces that it will release information about the “neglected nuclear project of the mullah regime. The Iranian officials, they add, “are well aware of the impact that the disclosure of this hacked data will have,” according to the statement collected by the portal Iran Internationallinked by the Iranian authorities to opposition groups.

The Iranian authorities have not yet ruled on this ultimatum or confirmed any computer operation against the company’s files.

In this satellite photo from Planet Labs Inc, a support vehicle is parked next to a huge white gantry that normally houses a rocket on the launch pad as activity is seen at the Imam Khomeini Spaceport in Semnan province, Iran, on Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021. Planet Labs Inc. via AP/File

The NPPD is directly responsible for the studies, construction and safe operation of nuclear power plants and nuclear fuel supplyas well as support and cooperation in the manufacture of tools, instruments, equipment, components and facilities required for nuclear power plants and all their related accessories within the country.

Iranian police have reported the arrest of at least 57 protesters After a series of protests that have broken out in recent hours in the Iranian city of I’m confusedwith a Sunni majority, located in the east of the country.

The police commander of Sistan and Baluchistan province, Ahmed Tameri, He has confirmed the balance of detainees, while specifying that police operations continue to stop the protesters, whom he has called “thugs and rioters.”

A police motorcycle burns during a protest over the death of Mahsa Amini, in Tehran, Iran, on September 19, 2022. WANA (Western Asian News Agency) via REUTERS/File

“All those who destroy public property will be identified and arrested. The safety of people is the red line of the Police, which remains firm in carrying out this important mission,” he added, according to the news agency. ISNA.

After Friday prayers in one of the city’s mosques, a group of more than 100 people has gathered in the streets of Zahedan, the capital of Sistan and Balochistan province, shouting slogans such as “Death to Khamenei” or “Death to the dictator”.

