A group of strangers saved him from death in Alaska: 34 years later, he sends them another request for help

A man walks across Symphony Lake in Alaska’s Chugach State Park. (Paxson Woelber/Unsplash)

“There is a story I tell my children to remind them that despite much evidence to the contrary, human beings have the capacity to be incredibly kind.”

With these words the American journalist A. J. Jacobs recalled an episode he experienced in his youth, when he got lost with his sister while kayaking in Alaska and only the intervention of a group of men saved them from certain death.

34 years later, Jacobs went on a search to find his rescuers.

“If you saved me and my sister on a cold, rainy night in Alaska 34 years ago, I’d like to thank you.”he wrote in a note on the New York Times.

The incident occurred in 1988, when Jacobs, today a prominent journalist and writer who became director of the famous magazine Esquirewas vacationing with her parents and sister in Alaska.

One afternoon, he said, together with his sister Beryl, they decided to rent a kayak and went rowing through the canals of the Glacier Bay National Park.

“It was beautiful. There were no other humans in sight, just mountains and pine trees and the occasional seal poking its nose out of the water,” he recalled.

Kayaking near Holgate Glacier, Kenai Fjords National Park (Joshua Sukoff/Unsplash)

But after half an hour, the tide had turned, wiping out the channel they had been rowing down. “We were bewildered, lost in the huge bay. We turned left and kept paddling, too scared to approach bear-infested land.”

So eight hours passed. There was no sign of other humans. It was cold and rainy, according to Jacobs’ account. The two young men began to fear the worst.

“We half-jokingly talked about what our obituaries might say”wrote.

Until, around 1 a.m., they heard voices in the distance.

It was a group of five men who camped out on one of the islands and stayed up late drinking beers.

“Do you have cigarettes?”one of them asked when, guided by the noise, they reached the shore.

Jacobs was surprised by the attitude of these men.

“They did not complain or scold. They were more than friendly, giving us dry clothes, water and a tent,” she recalled. “Even though it was the middle of the night and they seemed a little exhausted, they walked several hundred meters to retrieve the food they had stored and hung from a tree to keep the bears away.”

In the morning, Jacobs and her sister placed stones on the beach to spell SOS. Shortly after, they were found by their parents, who had begun the search by renting a seaplane.

A group of kayaks in front of an iceberg in the Chugach National Forest (Michael Jadrich Ortiz/Unsplash)

Jacobs forgot the episode for 34 years. Until a question from her son revived the memory.

“If you’re so grateful to those guys, why don’t you go find them and say thank you?”Told him.

It was the trigger a search across the United States that is still going on.

Jacobs posted an account of what happened on Facebook., explaining that he hoped to find his rescuers, and received hundreds of responses. Many people provided clues about acquaintances who worked in Alaska in the 1980s.

Shortly after, thanks to the help of a detective, he managed to the report that the park had written on the case.

“At approximately 7:30 p.m., Arnold Jacobs notified the ranger liaison post that his son and daughter had not returned,” the report said. Rangers searched by kayak, but “darkness halted efforts.” They resumed in the morning, but “The fog was thick and limited visibility at a distance.”

“A Doug Rand kayak group of 5 people was camping on the north end of Kidney Island listened to their pleas for help and rowed out”the report continued.

It was the information that Jacobs was looking for, the name of one of the rescuers: Doug Rand.

In the following weeks, Jacobs contacted the 82 Doug Rands he could find. throughout the country to ask if they had rescued two young men in 1988.

So far, Jacobs has been unable to find his rescuers.

“I still hope to find Doug Rand and his fellow lifeguards. I owe them a drink.”wrote.

Still, he concluded, “I’ve loved the experience of connecting with this cross section of America, the Doug Rands, and the enthusiastic detectives.”

