A GTA Online cheat maker is forced to shut down and donate his winnings to charity by Take-Two

A cheat maker of GTA Online has been forced to shut down and donate its proceeds to charities following legal action from Rockstar Games’ parent company Take-Two Interactive.

As Rockstar Intel discovered, Luna Cheats, the distributors of Luna Mod Menu, have replaced their website with a short statement, alluding to legal action. This is what they have said about this whole issue:

“After discussing with Take-Two Interactive, we will immediately cease all maintenance, development and distribution of our cheat menu services. We will also donate our proceeds to a Take-Two designated charity. We apologize for each and every one of the problems the software has caused the Grand Theft Auto Online community. “.

The Luna Mod menu allowed players to cheat in GTA Online, allowing them to raise money, spawn vehicles, improve damage, and protect themselves from dangers. You can see the menu in action in this YouTube video. This has clearly been done to help honest gamers and stop the cheats, but Luna Cheats is by no means the only cheat dealer for GTA Online. It remains to be seen whether Take-Two will call for similar measures across the board.

In other news of Grand Theft Auto Online, we remind you that we recently published an article in which we tell you all the keys to Hitting Cayo Perico, the greatest adventure in GTA Online. A content that, in addition to offering news for multiplayer, also offers content to play alone. Something that, on the other hand, has been accompanied by statements from Rockstar Games in which the company ensures that a path has been opened through which more content of this type will arrive in the future.