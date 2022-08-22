A GTA Online user is hacked into a billionaire and Rockstar turns a blind eye

Rockstar has managed to create a great community in GTA Online, the multiplayer aspect of Grand Theft Auto V in which players have the entire Los Santos region to explore and do all kinds of activities. Such was the success of this mode that there is still a large mass of players since its launch in 2013.

However, the game is not devoid of hacks, and many users take advantage of them to earn money, vehicles, and all kinds of items that feed the frantic capitalism that exists in GTA. One of the most curious cases has to do with a user, who did not know that his account had been compromised until found your character’s pockets with GTA money and practically unlimited resources.

An unfortunate story, but with a happy ending

Supposedly, the North American company is immersed in the development of GTA 6, the next numbered installment of the successful franchise. And while Rockstar looks the other way, users take advantage of all the hacks available in the game to get everything they want.



Imagen: PCGamesN

The affected user in question, MoistWave, told PCGamesN that he was not aware that his account had been hacked until ran into billions in GTA money when it reconnected. Apparently, while he was inactive in GTA V, his account was compromised, and before he knew it, he had almost 2 billion in GTA casino chips.

“Honestly, I’m not sure what happened when my account was hacked. I didn’t realize it because I wasn’t active in the game, and only realized it when I tried to reset my password, as the email linked to my account had changed Since I got my account back, everything has been fine.”

The user has offered proof of this by uploading an image of his character in the casino with a large amount of money on top. In fact, the account remains active, and Rockstar has not taken action on the matterso it could be said that the user has won the lottery.

It may seem strange that someone hacks an account to insert exaggerated amounts of money into it. But the truth is that it is not so rare, since some do it to keep their main account safe and clean, while use someone else’s to perform all kinds of actions. There are also methods to modify other people’s game files while playing online, being able to edit them to upload different scripts, textures and so on.