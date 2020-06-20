A Guide To 13 Reasons Why Controversies, Including Season 4

WARNING: This text dives into particular spoilers that occur all through 13 Reasons Why, together with particulars concerning the sequence’ most triggering plot factors depicting suicide, sexual assault and violence for the aim of dialogue.

Netflix has closed the guide on 13 Reasons Why with the premiere of its fourth and remaining season earlier this month. It leaves a legacy embroiled in perpetual dialogue about the way it dealt with quite a lot of delicate topic issues to a teen viewers. It’s one of many streaming platform’s most considered exhibits ever – rating at No. 2 within the U.S. almost two weeks after its launch. Staying true to the present’s custom (and lots of followers’ disappointment), 13 Reasons Why Season 4 added extra controversies into the combo and did not wrap up earlier ones.