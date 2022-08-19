A hacker has installed Doom on a tractor through a jailbreak, and it’s about time

If a new door is opened… what’s more, if the door has a screen and OS, you have to install Doom on it. Next is a harvester.

We read on Reddit and Wired that a hacker has managed to bypass the protections in the John Deere tractor computersand we almost cried with satisfaction when we found out that the first thing that was installed in the operating system was Doom… obviously. Sick Codeswhich is the nickname of the expert, has achieved it in the veteran DEF CON, which is a hacker conference that has been held since 1993 in Las Vegas.

Far from pulling off the feat on a whim, Sick Codes has focused on farm machinery for the simple fact that manufacturers like John Deere limit the functionalities of computers on board so that farmers cannot repair them autonomously.

“¡free the tractors!” exclaimed the hacker on Wired, adding: “We want farmers to be able to fix their stuff when it breaks, and now that means they can fix or configure the software on their tractors.” To do this, Codes has focused on various models of tractors, jailbreakeando the integrated circuits of their touch screens after months of work. Although his access had to be physical, he is convinced that with a specific development tool that exploited the vulnerabilities of these on-board computers, the process would be easier.

After opening this door, Sick Codes has installed a version of Doom, called DeHacked, with the help of a New Zealand modder named Skelegant. On top of that, it’s not just any version, because in it we control a tractor with which we can crush pigs and collect corn to recover life. We wonder what the next frontier will be, seeing as Doom doesn’t even need an OS anymore to run…

Image | Julia Koblitz

More about: Doom, Id Software, Mod and Hacker.