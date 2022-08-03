A hacker is about to finish a modern operating system for Commodore 64

It’s called C64 OS and it has everything you need to put the venerable Windows 3.1 in check.

Gregory Nacu is a self-taught hacker who is finishing his modern operating system for the Commodore 64, which you plan to market. This computer was revolutionary in its time, but after four decades since its launch, in the middle of 2022 it is more complicated than ever to take advantage of them for more than educational or pure work. electronic hobby.

The operating system is called C64 OS, and it is already a big project in the hands of a single person, but it has the potential to become an excellent method of following taking advantage of the capabilities (monotasking) of these computers of the past. That is, their 8 bit processors and 64 kB ram memories.

The result is already surprising, because C64 OS has work spaces with their independent desksa window system, draggable icons, a Mac-style menu bar at the top, and dropdown menus for icons. The file system has been revamped to implement a more current and comfortable hierarchy. But on the other hand, as expected, it has limitations such as the 320×200 pixel resolution or a color palette that has to settle for a very tight variety. Now, if we compare it with Windows 3.1, things don’t look bad at all.

The project has been recently updated, and even though it’s been in development for so long, it’s already functional… as long as you have a method of getting the OS image to your machine; and it is shortly after reaching the market. Another alternative is that you put it to the test in a Commodore 64 emulator, of course. Let’s see if soon we can replay Maniac Mansion as God intended…

More about: Commodore 64, Operating System and Windows.