A hacker steals a very expensive NFT in an Apple account and puts it up for sale for much less money: the NFT continues to falter

Non-Fungible Tokens or NFTs, a very new technology that hit the scene, continues to be subject to cyberattacks. And, as a consequence, they usually leave millions in losses. The last known target is Steven Galanis, the CEO of the Cameo video platform (where celebrities can be asked to dedicate themselves to you).





Galanis reported over the weekend that his Apple ID had been hacked, and as a result, lost several NFTs, including a monkey from the renowned Bored Ape Yacht Club collection (the very famous sailor monkeys that have already been used for attacks) that he bought for almost $320,000 in January.

Just got my Apple ID hacked. So far I’m out my @BoredApeYCover 9k in $APE3 @OthersideMeta plots, 1 Phanta Bear, and 2 @11CaptainsClub NFTs 🤯🤯🤯 pic.twitter.com/ikTQUx7ubw — Steven Galanis (@Mr312) August 7, 2022

How to buy Bitcoins safely and without risk

The NFT has lost its value





Galanis tweeted on Saturday about the ape robbery no. 9012, after being informed by a bot of the NFT resale. Galanis originally bought the monkey for 100 Ethereum — about $319,500 at the time of purchase — and the alleged thief resold it to a new owner for 77 Ethereum, now worth about $130,000. It should not be forgotten that NFTs, which grew so much in a short time, have been losing their value in many cases.

Galanis tweeted that he had also lost several other crypto assets, including BAYC-adjacent Otherside tokens and some 9,000 ApeCoin cryptocurrency tokenswhose current value is about $66,000.

OpenSea, the largest platform in the sector (to which Meta could compete) froze the purchase and sale of this NFT after Galanis I asked for it publicly through Twitterto prevent the new owner of the stolen NFT, who calls himself MonroeSaintJames, from being able to sell it at least through the platform.

In the information that Galanis has shared so far on his social networks, it is not clear how the hack went. There are Twitter users who comment that the origin could be that the CEO kept a copy of his seed phrase (a security key that can be used to gain access to a cryptocurrency wallet) in a service that uses iCloud backups.

Via | TheVerge