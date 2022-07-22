A hard-to-get Infamous: Second Son DLC is now free on the PS Store

Cole’s Legacy was originally a pre-order bonus and special edition Sucker Punch game.

It seems strange to write a news about Infamous: Second Son in the middle of 2022, since we are talking about a title that was published for PlayStation 4 in 2014 by Sucker Punchbeing one of the first champions of the previous generation of Sony consoles and having an independent expansion shortly after.

Content is free on the PS StoreHowever, there was Second Son content that was originally only accessible through pre-order or special editions of the title, something that Sucker Punch wanted to fix now. offering Cole’s Legacy DLC for free for the players if we access it from the PS Store, where before it could be obtained by paying.

Its managers have confirmed it through a message shared on the official account of Twitter of the study, in which it specifies that the DLC already can be claimed at no additional cost except for regions that require a small fee as part of local transactions.

This DLC contains quests related to the various events that occurred between Infamous 2 on PlayStation 3 and this Infamous: Second Son, helping contextualize the connections a little better. Additionally, Sucker Punch plans to also offer the Fetch DUP outfit for Infamous: First Light soon.

For now, the studio is still focused on new projects, one of them being the more than likely second installment of Ghost of Tsushima. Given the questions and speculations of the fans about other types of franchises, from Sucker Punch they have made it clear that they are not working on bringing back sagas like Infamous or Sly Cooper.

More about: Infamous: Second Son, DLC, Sucker Punch, Free and PS Store.