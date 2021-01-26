A Harry Potter series would be in development for HBO

A Harry Potter television series is in its early stages of production for its premiere on HBO Max, according to very important sources.

According to Variety, sources close to HBO Max have indicated that plans for the show are moving forward, although no actors, directors or writers have been added. In fact, no details of the plot have been revealed.

However, THR has echoed the report, saying that “broad ideas have been discussed” on what the program could be, although it indicates that no agreements have been reached on the matter.

However, HBO Max and Warner Bros. have told THR that “There are no Harry Potter series in development at the studio or on the streaming platform.”. However, this could be a different definition of “Developing”– With the first discussions underway, companies may not yet define the project as “Developing”.

On the other hand, there are multiple avenues for a new Harry Potter story to arrive in the future, with more recent additions to the series moving away from the time frame of the original books. Without going any further, the Fantastic Animals movies have depicted an early 20th century version of the Wizarding World, while the play Harry Potter and the Cursed Legacy pushed the series into the adulthood of the main series characters.

It’s also interesting to remember that Harry Potter starring actor Daniel Radcliffe previously told IGN that he hopes to see current stories receive a reboot (television or film) one day. This is what he commented about it: