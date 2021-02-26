A helicopter descended on a playing field shortly before the start of a match to unload a batch of coronavirus vaccines

A helicopter lands in the middle of a soccer field

Vaccines to fight the pandemic coronavirus they began to travel the world. In Brazil particularly, uAn unusual situation prior to a duel between Atlético Alagoinhas and Vitoria by date three of the Bahian championship.

As could be seen in the transmission carried out by the station TVE Bahía, a helicopter landed in the middle of the Antônio de Figueiredo Carneiro stadium breaking into the warm-up of the soccer players to unload two lots bound for the city of Bahia

“We have at this moment the live arrival of the helicopter of the air grouping of the Brazilian military police. This helicopter is being used together with the other helicopters that make up the Bahia air force to transport the vaccines that are being taken to the hardest hit municipalities, ”said the commentator as the aircraft arrived at its destination.

The helicopter remained for several minutes on the playing field

“At this moment it is landing in the Antônio de Figueiredo Carneiro field and you can see in the image that the back door of the helicopter are the shots that were brought here to the municipality of Alagoinhas ”, continued the rapporteur.

The arrival of the helicopter occurred when There were 30 minutes until the start of the game. Although the unloading operation was quick and did not take more than five minutes, the vehicle remained on the grass until 10 minutes before the start of the match, which was scheduled for four in the afternoon.

Finally, the transmission was resumed normally once the aircraft left the stadium. Atlético Alagoinhas ended up losing 1-2 against Vitoria. With the victory, the visitors placed second in the state championship behind Juazeirense.

The vaccine batches were quickly unloaded, shortly before the start of the match

According to the portal G1 from Brazil, this Wednesday a plane arrived with 129,500 doses of the Oxford / AstraZeneca vaccine to the Salvador airport through a commercial flight.

This country it is one of the hardest hit by the pandemic. At the beginning of this week, more than 1,300 daily deaths from COVID-19 and it is close to 250,000 deaths in total, according to the Government.

Likewise, confirmed cases now amount to 10,257,875, after detecting 62,715 new infections, according to the most recent data released by the Ministry of Health.

Brazil is the second country in the world with the highest number of deaths associated with Sars-CoV-2, after the United States, and the third with the most infected, behind the North American nation and India. The South American giant has been going through a second wave of the pandemic since last November and, for a month, the daily average of deaths has remained above a thousand.

MORE ON THIS TOPIC

Shock in Brazil: the father of archers Alisson and Muriel Becker found dead

An orange peel and an absurd simulation: the unusual play that is all the rage on the networks

Ronaldinho fired his mother with an emotional message on social networks