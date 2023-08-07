A High School Student In New York City Is Charged With Killing Dancer O’Shae Sibley Out Of Hate:

A 17-year-old high school student has been arrested on a hate-motivated murder charge for stabbing to death a professional dancer last weekend during a fight between two groups of friends at a gas station in New York City.

On Friday, police arrested the teen in connection with the death of O’Shae Sibley, who was gay and 28 years old. The suspect’s name was not made public by the authorities.

Former Police Officer Stated That “Parents lost a child, a child, to something that was clearly a hate crime”:

“Parents lost a child to something which was clearly a hate crime,” said Mayor Eric Adams, a former police captain, at a news conference Saturday outside the Brooklyn petrol pump where Sibley was killed on July 29.

After the two groups got into an argument at a few of the gas pumps, where Sibley and his friends were dancing to a Beyoncé song, someone stabbed Sibley. Authorities said that the other group was making fun of Sibley’s group before fighting broke out.

At That Night Mr. Sibley WAs Coming To Home From New Jersey Alongside Four Friends:

Police said on Saturday that Mr. Sibley, a gay professional dancer and director, was on his way home to Brooklyn from New Jersey with four friends that night when they stopped at a gas station located in the Midwood neighborhood.

Officials say that after they filled up their car, they put on Beyoncé’s “Renaissance” record and started dancing. A group of men then came up to them and told them to stop.

At a news conference alongside Mayor Eric Adams to announce the arrest, Joseph Kenny, deputy head of the New York Police Department’s detective office, said, “We can see upon the video that the heated verbal argument quickly turned physical.”

After Both Side Had Left Sibley And His Friend Came Back:

The two groups fought for a few minutes, which was caught on tape by a security camera. After both sides had left, Sibley and a friend suddenly came back and addressed any of the young men who remained behind and kept recording upon his phone.

On the video, Sibley might have been seen following the teen before rushing at him before the two of them ran away. A moment later, he steps backward into view, checks his side, and then falls to the ground.

Assistant Police Chief Joe Kenny says that he was cut once in the left side of the rib cage. He said, “The video shows that a heated argument quickly turns physical.”

Mr. Kenny said that the men yelled gay slurs and things that were bad about Black people at Mr. Sibley and his friends while telling them to stop moving.

Mr. Kenny said that bystanders served as “peacemakers,” as well as the men who were yelling at Mr. Sibley’s group started to leave, except for the defendant.

“While they were waiting to get gas, Mr. Sibley as well as his group started dancing to the music playing in their car.

Kenny said, “At this point, a man called out to Mr. Sibley as well as his group and told them to stop dancing.” “When the group started to yell at Mr. Sibley as well as his friends, they started to call him bad names and uttered homophobic slurs in opposition to him.”

Police say that the first meeting lasted about four minutes. It happened when Sibley as well as four other men paused to get gas on their way from New Jersey to New York City.

Authorities said that the suspect’s lawyer set up for him to turn himself in. The head of the NYC Center for Black Pride, Lee Soulja Simmons, also spoke at the news conference.

“We have to deal with people in our community who face discrimination all the time, and not just because they are Black or LGBT,” he said. Simmons said, “He didn’t deserve to die that way, since all he was doing was voguing and dancing here.”

In a Facebook video, Sibley’s friend Otis Pena said that Sibley died because he had been gay as well as “because he stuck up against his friends.”

In interviews, a single eyewitness, Summy Ullah, said that the men said that their behavior made them feel bad as Muslims. A few members of the Muslim community in the area spoke out against the killing.

Sonia Ali Stated That We Are Dedicated Of Muslim Community Center:

Soniya Ali, the executive director of the Muslim Community Center, stated on Saturday, “The weight of this loss is felt deeply not just by O’Shae’s family and friends, but by all of us who value life, peace, and justice.”

“As Muslims, we are dedicated to standing up for justice, even if it involves acting against ourselves,” she said. “We condemn in no uncertain terms the unjust killing of O’Shae.”

Sibley danced with the company Philadanco in his hometown of Philadelphia as well as in New York, where he took classes alongside the Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater’s Ailey Extension program.

Within Video We Can See Clearly That Teenager Stabbed Mr. Sibley Within Chest 2 Times:

A four-minute video of the fight shows that the teenager stabbed Mr. Sibley twice in the chest, “damaging his heart,” according to Mr. Kenny.

A witness said that the teen then jumped into a Toyota Highlander and drove away quickly. Mr. Sibley was taken to the Maimonides Medical Center, where he was declared dead that night.

The cops didn’t say the teen’s name, but Mr. Kenny said they used video and worked alongside various city agencies to find out who he was earlier this week. The teen lives in Brooklyn.

Mr. Kenny Also Said That The Suspect Turned Himself Within Because He Made A Deal With His Lawyer To Do:

Mr. Kenny also said that the suspect turned himself within because he made a deal with his lawyer to do so. He has been charged alongside second-degree murder, which is considered a hate crime, and illegally having a gun.

Mr. Adams said at the news conference that something that happened to Mr. Sibley’s family was “clearly” a hate crime. Mr. Adams said, “This was a city where you can say what you want.” “And that kind of speech ought not to conclude with violence of any kind.”

The Death Of Mr. Sibley Was Shocking And Violent Warning To Many That L.G.B.T.Q. People Face Injustice:

The death of Mr. Sibley, who was described by his friends as friendly, fun-loving, as well as enthusiastic about his work, was a shocking as well as violent warning to many that L.G.B.T.Q. people face injustice. It caused people to feel sad for several days.

Greenwich Village bar Stonewall Inn Is Known As The Birth Place Of The Gay Rights Movement:

On Thursday night, about 80 people went to the Greenwich Village bar Stonewall Inn, which is known as the birthplace of the gay rights movement.

The following evening, at a gathering at the Midwood Mobil station where Mr. Sibley died, people were told to “vogue as an act of resistance,” which was a reference to the style of dance that Mr. Sibley and his friends did.

The Greenwich Village Which Is A L.G.B.T.Q. Center Will Be Gather On Saturday Evening For Meeting:

The Greenwich Village Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, as well as Transgender Community Center said there would be a gathering on Saturday evening.

People in the public eye have also paid their respects. On Beyoncé’s website, the words “Rest in Power, O’Shae Sibley” stood out against a black background.

A gas station worker named Summy Ullah, who is 32 years old and saw the fight, said that one of the guys who came Mr. Sibley as well as his friends said, “I’m Muslim. This doesn’t belong here.”

Mr. Sibley’s Death Was Not Proof That Muslims In New York Hated L.G.B.T.Q. People:

At the news gathering on Saturday, Mr. Adams was surrounded by leaders from the city’s gay and Muslim communities. He stressed that Mr. Sibley’s death was not proof that Muslims in New York hated L.G.B.T.Q. people and talked about the way both groups have been victims of hate.

He said that the two groups “stand together against any kind of hate within this city.” Lee Soulja Simmons, who runs the NYC Center For Black Pride, met Mr. Sibley about six years earlier when he was in an off-Broadway show regarding Black pride.

Mr. Simmons stated that Black gay New Yorkers were still upset about his death and worried about hate crimes and abuse against them because of who they are. Mister Sibley “All I was doing here was vogueing and dancing,” he said. “That was not how he should have died.”