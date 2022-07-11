A historic Brazilian striker retired from football due to vision problems

Fred retired after a 19-year professional career (Getty)

The front Freda two-time World Cup player with Brazil, put an end this Saturday to 19 years of professional career amid cheers from the Fluminense fans, who sold out the tickets to see off their idol at the Maracana (63,707 spectators, the second largest influx in a Fluminense match since the remodeling of the temple of Brazilian football, in 2013).

The experienced attacker 38 years old He played his last game in a 2-1 win at Flu against Ceará, for the sixteenth day of the Brazilian championship. “I promised at home that I was not going to cry because I already cried too much. I have to manage to express a little the gratitude I feel for everything this group did, this supporters… It is the most humane club I have known in my entire life”, declared the striker with a broken voice.

It is that Frederico Chaves Guedes decided to put an end to his path as a footballer for health reasons. The experienced striker suffer from diplopia, a problem of “double vision” which has forced him to advance his withdrawal.

The Brazilian striker suffers from diplopia (Getty)

The fans and the directive of the Tricolor Carioca They have turned to make the farewell of their historic captain unforgettable. Tributes took place before, during and after the game this Saturday for the 16th round of the Brazilian Championship. There was no shortage of flares, spectacular mosaics, chants and masks with Fred’s face that filled the stands of the Rio de Janeiro fiefdom.

The high point came in the 75th minute of the match, when Fred jumped onto the grass for the last time, his eyes teary, to replace Argentine striker Germán Cano. With the final whistle, all of his teammates went straight to hug him.

It is not for less. Fred has scored 417 career goals, almost half of them with the elastic of the ‘Flu’ (199). It is the second highest scorer in the history of the Brazilian Championship and number one since the current running point format was adopted (158). He is also the top scorer in the Copa do Brasil (37) and third among Brazilians in the Copa Libertadores (25).

Fred did the Olympic lap after the end of the match (Reuters)

Star numbers for this prodigious attacker who took its first steps in 2003, in the America Mineiro. There he stayed just one season to set course for one of the great Brazilian teams, the cruise.

soon drew attention to Europa. His destiny was Lyon Olympics, who signed him in 2005. There he coincided with a young Karim Benzema, today a Real Madrid star. He won three consecutive leagues and a French Cup with the French team. That was his only -and brilliant- experience in European football.

She then returned to Brazil to begin her marriage with the Fluminense. In between he came back to defend cruise and his greatest rival, the Atletico Mineiro. Always shooting the networks.

The fans filled the Maracana to fire their idol (Reuters)

But her greatest idyll was with him. FluWith which won two Brazilian Championships in 2010 and 2012, the year in which he was also the top scorer in the competition, as he would do later in 2014 and 2016. His 199 goals with the shirt of the Rio de Janeiro squad also make him the the second top scorer of all time for the Rio de Janeiro club, behind only Waldo (319).

With the national team he played the World Cups from Germany 2006 and Brazil 2014, the 1-7 in the semifinals against Germany. A tough ending for a player who had previously been crowned champion of the 2007 Copa América and the 2013 Confederations Cup, after defeating Spain.

KEEP READING

After their crosses in Copa América and the Premier League, the moment of the meeting between Richarlison and Cuti Romero in Tottenham

Lionel Messi told what he likes most about the new shirt of the Argentine team

The problem Cristiano Ronaldo had with his Rolls Royce in Lisbon: the photo that went viral