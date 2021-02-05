A historic Formula 1 driver took aim at Lewis Hamilton for delaying the renewal with Mercedes

British Lewis Hamilton has not yet renewed with Mercedes (EFE)



With less than a month remaining for the official presentation of the 2021 version of the car with which Mercedes will try to continue dominating the Formula 1 During this new season, there is a situation that keeps the family of the highest category of world motorsport in suspense. Lewis Hamilton, who has just been consecrated for the seventh time as monarch, has not yet signed the contract renewal with the German team.

Faced with this scenario, a former renowned F1 driver took advantage and made clear his position on the still no settlement between the parties involved. In dialogue with the chain Sky Alemania, Ralf Schumacher He was blunt in his comment: “It’s a shame and a bit embarrassing. We are in February and the most important man in Formula 1, the seven-time world champion, is not yet confirmed “said Brother Michael, the man who shares with Hamilton being the biggest winner of all time in the category.

It is important to remember that the team that has as CEO Toto Wolff, officially announced that on March 2 he will present his new Silver Arrow through a shakedown (day of filming) in the Silverstone circuit, Great Britain. According to the specialized media in the motor world, Hamilton’s demands to sign the renewal with Mercedes are on the negotiating table.

What are the conditions that the British pilot would have required to extend their bond? A contract of 40 million euros per season until 2024, a premium of 10% of the income that the team receives from Liberty Media in case of getting new titles and the gift of an exclusive Mercedes AMG One, a car of which just over 250 units were manufactured and is priced at more than 2 million euros.

Hamilton wants to win his eighth F1 title and become the most titled driver in history (Reuters)

“I keep hearing that it is about money, but I hope it is not true. Hamilton in particular has to understand that in these times you can’t be 100 percent demanding. Y Hamilton also has to know that Formula 1 is stronger than any individual“Confessed Ralf Schumacher.

In this sense, the former Jordan and Williams driver stressed that the British should take into account for his future in the category what happened last season when he could not compete in the Bahrain Grand Prix due to having contracted coronavirus and was replaced by the young George Russell, who immediately showed his skills in Formula 1 aboard the world champion Mercedes.

“Lewis should never forget this risk”mentioned the German who ran 180 races in the category about the danger that could leave Hamilton without a place on the F1 starting grid in 2021.

In the last hours, the newspaper The Sun gave the information that Mercedes would have set the deadline for negotiations with Hamilton on March 2, the day the W12, the new version of the German machinery, will be presented. According to the British media, the Englishman could not prevail in his intention to close a four-year contract, although he would accept two years and an option to renew for one more. Hamilton would receive about $ 55,000,000 for the 2021 and 2022 seasons, plus extra payments for team sponsorship royalties.

Hamilton with Toto Wolff, Mercedes’ strong man in F1 (Reuters)

