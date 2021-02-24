A history of River assured that Gallardo rejected an offer from Chelsea

In mid-2021, Marcelo gallardo will serve seven years as technical director of River, who since his arrival won various titles: the most outstanding, the two Libertadores Cups of 2015 and 2018, the latter very special for the Millionaires fans since the final was against Boca. However, after the first conquest in the maximum continental tournament, the Doll would have already been contacted by the Chelsea to coach in the Premier League in 2016, but Napoleon would have rejected.

This was revealed today by Leonardo Astrada, who is a panelist on the television show ESPN360 and it was technical of the former hitch in the Band. Although later Leo explained why Gallardo could have refused that proposal. “When you are in competition, you are focused. There are times when you can analyze offers, which is with the completion of a tournament. Once you started the work, it is very difficult ”.

In addition, he compared Gallardo’s decision with one of his experiences: “It happened to me in Colón. We played the first game against Gimnasia y Esgrima de Jujuy. I was without a signed contract. The game ended and a businessman came to talk to me at the hotel and said ‘I have an offer to go to Tigres de México. There is so much money. ‘ It was more money, but I already had the commitment assumed with the people of Colón ”.

“It is not a matter of money, but of challenges. When he decides to leave, Marcelo will go to a large, where he can say everything he wants”, Leo clarified. “When Marcelo started the preseason this year I said ‘he’s not going’. And there it is and continues in River, “he added.

That proposal did not prosper and then the London club hired the Italian Antonio Conte. On the subject Astrada recalled “in the last years he bought and look at how he did and how long his trainers lasted “.

Mariano Juan on Gallardo

The confession of the former midfielder of The band joins that of another who knew how to occupy the same position on the field and who also emerged from River. Is about Mariano Juan, who last Friday brought to light the negotiations that Barcelona made with Gallardo, after his team lost the final of the Libertadores against Flamengo, on November 23, 2019.

“Marcelo was hours away from being Barcelona’s coach after River lost the final to Flamengo, at the end of 2019”, Juan assured that he is also a panelist in the same signal, but in the broadcast ESPNF12.

According to the former soccer player, who is a personal friend of the Doll, it was not a survey, but a formal offer and that the conversations took place with Eric Abidal, who was his partner in Monaco.

“Barcelona was about to fire Ernesto Valverde, but did not finish making his exit. Gallardo told them that he should start the preseason with River on January 3, 2020, “said Juan.

As the arrival of the Argentine to the Catalan club was not sealed, the chosen one was Quique Setien, who finally did not have a good time at the institution.

