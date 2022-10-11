A history of the National Team reveals details of the relationship between Maradona and Messi in the National Team: “He took care of all the problems”

Donato Villani takes Lionel Messi by the hand, while Diego Maradona gives instructions to the star from Rosario after the victory against South Korea in Johannesburg. Photo: Cameron Spencer/Getty Images

Donato Villani is considered “a lucky footballer”. His work beginnings took place in Lanusbut in 1985 started working in the AFA; and for more than three decades he has been in charge of the health care of the best soccer players in the country (and the world).

The picture of WhatsApp of your profile perfectly describes the dream that lives ago 37 years on the premises of Ezeiza. An image in which he is seen together with Diego Maradona y Lionel Messiwhen international legends shared the World Cup in South Africa in 2010.

The doctor knew in depth the stars that emerged from Flowery y Rosario. He is always aware of the affection felt by the former president of the AFA by the two greatest exponents of the history that gave Argentina. “When Leo debuted with José (Peterman), it was seen that he was going to be the best on the planet. I remember that in one Confederations Cup we shared a meal in a restaurant, and when he entered Grondona wrapped up in his poncho, he said a shocking phrase: From Diego to here, I never saw anything like this baby”, revealed in dialogue with Infobaewhile pausing to continue his emotional story.

“He came from the World Cup in Holland. The feeling that Messi produces is special. He is a very normal boy. Earthly. Like any kid his age. He never asks for anything special he is always predisposed to train, respects meal times like any neighbor’s son… And when he arrives at the National Team one sees how he relaxes. In Qatar I have a lot of faith in myself, because it is perceived that a huge weight was removed with the Copa América. I believe that now let’s see the Leo that not only is he going to play well, but he is also going to have fun. It will be in all its splendor. He is a monster, because he always wants more, ”he assured.

Donato Villani had the privilege of caring for Maradona during his farewell match. Instead, with Messi works since The flea took his first steps with the Albiceleste. After shining in the youth World Cups, he had to make the leap to the Senior National Team, but his debut was not as expected. “I was the one who went to comfort him when he was sent off at 20 seconds. He was very bad, because no one imagined that this would happen. It is a pride to have been by their side in very significant moments”, he confessed.

In South Africa the doctor fully understood the love felt by the Diez by the rosarino star. “Diego loved him very much Leo. He asked him not to get involved in anything so that he would be the one to absorb all the pressure, because Messi was still very young. Maradona took care of all the problems and criticism so that they did not reach him. Leo. She freed him from everything so that he could just dedicate himself to playing, ”she explained.

The complete Argentine squad that traveled to the World Cup in South Africa. Photo: AFP PHOTO / AFA

As his link with the AFA is still valid, his relationship with Lionel Scaloni it is everyday. And care for the next Qatar World Cup impose a fluid dialogue as it is the maximum objective of the Scaloneta. “I have known him since his time as a player. He was part of a litter that won everything: the South American, the U20 World Cup and Toulon, which are the three most important youth tournaments. In all years of national teams It had never happened that from the first of the Major to the last of the Sub 15 they were all coaches with a past in the AFA. Today with Scaloni, Ayala, Samuel, Aimar, Mascherano and Placente an unprecedented communion is being generated”, he analyzed.

However, for the look of Villansthe contest in the Gulf country “will generate a little problem, because the players are going to arrive with all the games on top”. “There will be no time to recover footballers or do preseason. Likewise, they know that they will have between 70 and 80 games in the year. Professionals at this level take great care of themselves and the Argentine player for the National Team always has a plus. When they put on the light blue and white shirt They don’t care about fame or money. All they want is glory with the national flag”, he argued before pausing and reinforcing his idea with the present of the protagonists who will travel to the Asian tournament: “Most spend most of their careers abroad and when they put on their albiceleste It’s like they get a piece of Argentina. These guys went through a lot of injustice with stupid criticism. They can have good or bad games, but they will always leave their soul. They are 100% committed. None of them have problems with the balance, because they have recharged batteries. When they come to the AFA they give themselves fully”.

As its function is global and last month the heart week, Donato Villani took the opportunity to explain his task at the event called A heart of selectionorganized by Medtronic: “What people don’t know is that in Ezeiza we have between 14 and 16 teams training, because they are the doges, The batsyouth teams, women’s, beach soccer, futsal… And we work with all of them in the same way through the recommendations of FIFA y CONMEBOL. A) Yes, we evaluate everyone from a cardiological point of view. To this is added the body of sports specialists and cardiologists who carry out clinical evaluations that go hand in hand with the nutritional, psychological and sexual aspects.”

The doctor also assured that the COVID-19 tests continue, despite the fact that the soccer players have the four doses of the vaccine. “We have a very strict health policy. We are the only company that continues to test weeklybecause it has been shown that children who have COVID-19 can develop heart disease. A player can have coronavirus with compatible infectious aspects that go completely unnoticed. It is a preventive measure that we carry out more frequently from Monday to Thursday, because on weekends they have commitments with their teams. The idea is to avoid any case that could lead to infectious cardiomyopathy”, he stressed.

In this sense, if someone tests positive in any of the swabs, the measure that is taken is to immediately suspend training to isolate the person for “15 or 20 days”. In any case, he took it upon himself to clarify that in Qatar the team led by Scaloni will not make any sanitary bubble, “because it is a thing of the past”. “What must be taken into account is that everyone has their four doses of the vaccine and the corresponding swabs are performed. Even wearing the mask was stopped in most parts of the world, with a few exceptions, ”he concluded. In the first post-pandemic World Cup, Donato Villani dream of watching Lionel Messi lift the most coveted trophy on the planet. And for this, it strives day by day in the personal care of the interpreters who will represent the country in the maximum international challenge.

