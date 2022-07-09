A huge statue of Lady Dimitrescu of almost 1 meter goes on sale with a price that few can aspire to

The huge figure of this villain will receive only 766 units.

UPDATE: the exclusive edition sold out in a few hours. If you want it, you can sign up on the waiting list by registering in the form on the official website. Nevertheless, the regular edition is still available to buy.

Lady Dimitrescu is one of the great villains from Resident Evil 8: Village. The Vampire chases us during the stay in Dimistrescu castle. Our goal is to escape from it every time we see it. Because of this and because of its large size You have won that PureArts make a huge figure almost 1 meter long whose price is outrageous, 1,499 dollars, which at the exchange rate in euros would currently be €1,471.64.

Pure Arts has also done similar work on iconic characters from great sagas such as Assassin’s Creed, League of Legends, etc. This figure has begun to sell thanks to a collaboration with Capcom in limited units, a total of about 766 units, but only 100 of these are exclusive with a replica of the metal key from Resident Evil Village.

This statue measures almost 90 centimeters tall, features pre-styled faux fur, detachable hat, custom-designed dress, oversized claws, and a detailed cigarette case. This ¼ scale figure has been built on an imitation wood and marble base.

This type of collaboration to make statues is very common when a character is very popular. In this case, the vampire Lady Dimitrescu has earned it.. the last statue that we collected in 3DJuegos that also cost a lot of money it was one of Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled.

