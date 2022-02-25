A Japanese musou beats Horizon: Forbidden West and Pokémon Legends: Arceus in the weekly Top

Touken Ranbu Warriors launched in Japan on February 17, and will arrive in the West in May.

The most powerful releases are accompanied by news related to their business performance. This is the case of the recent Horizon: Forbidden West, which has triumphed among players in the United Kingdom with very positive sales. We did something similar with Pokémon Legends: Arceus, which conquered Japanese users for several weeks in a row. However, this week has come with changes in the japanese market.

For starters, both titles have been outsold by the release of Touken Ranbu Warriors, a musou of a very popular franchise in Japan. With a total of 113,159 units sold Since its recent launch, according to data provided by Famitsu, it has led the Top best-selling video games of the week. This is followed by the successful Pokémon Legends: Arceus and a Horizon: Forbidden West whose PS4 and PS5 versions have settled into third and fourth position.

Beyond this, and as a differential aspect of the week, the list has the presence of The King of Fighters XV for PS4 in the eighth position. There are no more surprises in the Japanese top and, therefore, we find the string of titles already known as Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, Mario Party Superstars or Minecraft in its Nintendo Switch version. Below you have the complete Top.

Best-selling games in Japan (cumulative total [NSW] Touken Ranbu Warriors – 113,159 (New)

[NSW] Pokémon Legends: Arceus – 84,925 (2,008,795)

[PS4] Horizon Forbidden West – 48,476 (Novedad)

[PS5] Horizon Forbidden West – 43,012 (Novedad)

[NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe – 13,406 (4,443,032)

[NSW] Mario Party Superstars – 10,651 (876,158)

[NSW] Super Smash Bros. Ultimate – 9,268 (4,773,647)

[PS4] The King of Fighters XV – 9,062 (New)

[NSW] Minecraft – 8,503 (2,523,455)

[NSW] Pokemon Brilliant Diamond/Glittering Pearl – 6,876 (2,509,802)

And what’s new in the field of consoles? As usual in this kind of news, Nintendo Switch continues to dominate the Japanese market with its triad of consoles and accumulates almost 97,000 units sold. This is followed by PS5 which, together with its version dedicated to digital games, has managed to sell over 25,000 consoleswhile Xbox Series adds more than 4,500 with its two editions.

Best-selling consoles in Japan (cumulative total) Nintendo Switch Model OLED – 59,161 (1,245,652)

Nintendo Switch – 23,862 (18,016,050)

PlayStation 5 – 23,249 (1,172,683)

Nintendo Switch Lite – 13,906 (4,580,652)

Xbox Series S – 2,863 (68,449)

PlayStation 5 Digital Edition – 2,195 (213,395)

Xbox Series X – 1,936 (84,329)

New 2DS LL (including 2DS) – 364 (1,182,294)

PlayStation 4 – 11 (7,819,325)

More about: Touken Ranbu Warriors, Japan Sales, Horizon: Forbidden West and Pokemon Legends: Arceus.