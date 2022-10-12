A Japanese space rocket self-destructed after a failed launch

A space rocket whose launch was carried out by the japanese space agency and that failed during the morning of this Tuesday self-destructed seven minutes after takeoff.

The rocket Epsilon-6 apparently he would have experienced a problem that prevented him from flying normally, as detailed by the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency in statements collected by the Japanese agency Kyodo.

At around 9:57 a.m. (local time), after the rocket took off seven minutes before the Uchinoura Space Center in the southwestern prefecture of Kagoshimathe self-destruct signal was launched after the agency determined that the rocket could not fly safely.

There have been no reports of injuries or property damage due to self-destruction, according to an official from the Ministry of Science in statements to the aforementioned agency.

The rocket, 26 meters long, carried eight satellites developed by entities such as a private company and universities.

This is the first self-destruct order issued by the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency since 2003.

Earlier the US Space Agency (NASA) managed to divert an asteroid from its trajectory in a test of humanity’s ability to protect itself from a possible future threat.

It was about the ship Dart that deliberately crashed on September 26 against the asteroid Dimorphos, a satellite orbiting a larger asteroid called Didymos. “He managed to displace it, reducing its orbit in 32 minutes”, confirmed the head of the space agency, Bill Nelson, at a press conference.

Analysis of data obtained over the past two weeks by NASA’s Double Asteroid Redirection Test (DART) research team shows that the spacecraft’s kinetic impact against its target asteroid, Dimorphos successfully altered the asteroid’s orbit. this marks the first time humanity has deliberately changed the displacement of a celestial object and is the first large-scale demonstration of asteroid deflection technology.

We all have a responsibility to protect our home planet. After all, it’s the only one we have. This mission shows that NASA is trying to prepare for whatever the universe throws at us. At NASA we have shown that we take our role as defenders of the planet seriously. This is a watershed moment for planetary defense and for all of humanity, demonstrating the commitment of the exceptional team at NASA and its partners around the world,” added Nelson.

Before the DART impact, Dimorphos took 11 hours and 55 minutes to orbit its larger host asteroid Didymos. Since DART’s intentional collision with Dimorphos on September 26, astronomers have been using ground-based telescopes to measure how much that orbit time has changed. Now the research team has confirmed that the spacecraft impact altered Dimorphos’s orbit around Didymos in 32 minutes, shortening the orbit from 11 hours and 55 minutes to 11 hours and 23 minutes. This measurement has a margin of error of approximately 2 minutes.

Before the meeting, NASA had defined a successful minimal change in the orbit period of Dimorphos as a change of 73 seconds or more. This early data shows that DART exceeded this minimum benchmark by more than 25 times.

