A “jewel” of Marcelo Gallardo in River Plate is followed by Barcelona

Julián Álvarez, Santiago Simón, Enzo Fernández, some of the pillars of the new River Plate guard (@RiverPlate)

Santiago Simonan attacking midfielder for River Plate, is one of the Argentine soccer players who is in the orbit of Barcelona of Spain for the next season, according to Catalan media reports.

The native of the Buenos Aires town of Tortuguitas was starter in all four games of this tournament in which he had good performances and has 29 matches matches played with the Millionaire. So far he has not scored goals, but he did give five assists, marking his interference in the team’s offensive face.

In addition, he was crowned champion with the team led by coach Marcelo Gallardo of the 2019 Argentine Super Cup, the First Division tournament and the Champions Trophy, both in 2021. He debuted with the Muñeco on November 20, 2020 in River’s 2-0 win against Banfield at the Florencio Sola stadium.

Simon has a market value of 3.5 million euros, according transfermartk, a company specialized in the signing of soccer players from the different leagues. In January of this year, the 19-year-old soccer player renewed his relationship with River Plate until December 2024 with a termination clause that would be around 20 million euros.

Santiago Simón, on the cover of Sport de España

From the culé club they will send a representative from the football area to start the talks to try to keep one of the last “jewels” of River, which is also wanted by Betis and Sevilla, both from Spain, according to the newspaper Sport de Barcelona. “The problem solver intended by Barça”, this is how said medium described it.

“Those who have known him for a long time also point out that he is a footballer who offers many solutions to his teammates and with a lot of quality. His profile perfectly fits the type of South American players who succeed in Europe. At the moment, he has not yet scored any goals in the elite, but he has shown signs of his transcendence in the opposite area with decisive passes in the last meters, ”Sport detailed.

Santiago Simon (@RiverPlate)

This interest adds to that of Real Madrid for Enzo Fernández, who after his loan at Defense and Justice established himself in Gallardo’s team and is one of the key pieces. “The player is focused here at the club and wants to continue growing as a footballer, adding to his development. Putting this in now is useless, ”acknowledged the DT about the rumors. “He is a player who has the potential and is going to arouse interest. But now it is useless, the market has already closed in Europe and the season has started. I don’t think bringing that now will do any good,” he added.

Another of the local soccer players who is wanted by the club in which the Argentine Lionel Messi shone years ago is the Argentinos Juniors midfielder Alejandro Galarza, 19 years old. The “Bicho” midfielder, led by coach Gabriel Milito, started in all four games for his team in the current tournament. Galarza has a contract with the institution of La Paternal until December 2025 and from Barcelona they will also send an emissary to find out the conditions for hiring the footballer.

With information from Telam.