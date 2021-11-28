a journey through the work and evolution of the creator of Drakengard and NieR

Talking about creators in large cultural productions always seems strange to me. On a social level, we tend to attribute the success of collaborative work to figures we treat in an almost messianic way. And yet, there are names with such a great gravitational force around them that it is impossible not to relate the heart of his works with them above all else. Hideo Kojima, Warren Spector, Suda51 and, of course, Yoko Taro are some of the personalities of this industry who have impregnated so much of themselves in their works and their audience that have managed to create their own imaginary directly linked to his work. Today I have come to talk about the last one, what makes it special, its trajectory and why I consider it important.

Of all the figures I have mentioned, Yoko Taro is the one with the shortest career. While it is true that he had already worked on titles such as Time Crisis III or the surprising Phase Paradox, his directorial debut was in 2003 with Drakengard (known in Japan as Drag-on Dragoon). This first game of yours is … I don’t know. It’s one thing. I learned the term a few months ago resistentialism, which has nothing to do with the resistance of the Spanish Civil War, but rather speaks of the purely hostile “behaviors” they have inanimate elements against people. In an encyclopedia, a photo of Drakengard should accompany the term.

Drakengard, counterculture at any price

Yoko Taro’s first title already showed some of the idiosyncrasies that were to plague his future works. Various endings, weapon pickups, the mini-stories they unlocked, and a taste for dark gray characters are, more or less superficially, things to be expected in any title signed by the author. But Drakengard is, of all his works the most rebellious, the most cynical and the most hostile.

Having been developed just after the end of the lost decade (a period of economic stagnation experienced in Japan between 1991 and 2001 as a result of the bursting of the real estate and financial bubble that the country had), this bad host can be understood as something symptomatic of the time. Perhaps it may sound like I’m talking about bacon and speeds, but it is not unreasonable to think that living from the entertainment industry while in your environment unemployment doubles, wages fall and more than 20% of GDP is lost is going to have an impact on your means of artistic expression.





On the other hand, taking aside that Taro is not the only creative whose work was influenced by this recession, the director himself has already commented that some global events have ended up inspiring or affecting his works. When talking about NieR: Replicant, cited the war in Iraq as one of his main inspirations.

That said, even though Drakengard is the rare brother of this family, surprise what avant garde What is it to be the first title directed by the Japanese creative. His lack of respect for the conventions of the environment and his eternal search for his personality and signs of his own identity are something that leads to extremes, even annoying. It is an ugly, crude work, with characters that become antiheroes at best and with music that I would categorize as cacophonic. It is, in many respects, a gruesome experience, yet still has undeniable artistic value. What presentation letter It is, frankly, amazing.

After this title, came a mediocre sequel (directed by another person), whose veracity in the canon of the saga is more than debatable and this seemed like the end of this franchise. Having in his name a strange and non-normative title, and another more generic and not very well received, the game was not going well for the Japanese creative. And then NieR arrived.

NieR: Replicant, a creative rebirth

NieR (or NieR: Replicant / Gestalt) is, above all, the game that defines the trajectory of the Japanese director. There are things that are reminiscent of its pseudo-prequel, such as a taste for drama and stories with sad endings, the use of various endings, and some aesthetic or mechanical idiosyncrasies, but it also brings a lot new to the table. NieR puts aside that completely dark world full of nefarious characters and puts before us imperfect protagonists, enemies with tangible motivations and a question on the table: “What if everyone did the best they could and it still wasn’t enough?”

When I think of Yoko Taro, I think of characters with defects, with dilemmas, with real emotions and with gaffes that they had no way to avoid. It is therefore impossible not to relate all this to NieR, Kainé, Emil and many of their companions and adversaries.





All this is something that will be reflected in his work and in his evolution as an author, and that will plague every nook and cranny of your creations. Even the music undergoes a huge change from Drakengard to NieR, going from being something nefarious, a perfect reflection of the cynicism and chaos of its world, to offering one of the most emotional and highly valued soundtracks in the contemporary industry. NieR symbolizes a remarkable change in the author’s philosophy, without deviating from his taste for the atypical.

But of course, one thing is Drakengard and another thing is NieR. Despite being part of the same universe, they are still different sagas, right? Well yes, and that is why we are fortunate that, after becoming Replicant / Gestalt in a cult game, Square Enix gave the green light to the third installment of Drakengard, a middle point between the two works that, to this day, is my favorite creative experience.

Drakengard 3, coming home

Trading the decadence and fury of its sequel (as this title takes place before Drakengard 1) for equal doses of antics and drama, Drakengard 3 follows NieR’s line when it comes to putting ourselves in the shoes of non-functional individuals being crushed by the very weight of their actions. It’s noticeably less rebellious than the first title in the franchise, but still seeks to deconstruct and play with its environment in the industry. It is, in all non-playable aspects, the sign of creative maturity. While Replicant / Gestalt could be a new thing or an exception, Drakengard 3 Cements the Yoko Taro We Know Today. An experimenter, a very human writer, a lover of the sad and a caring clown.





Interestingly, despite being my favorite director’s story, is the title I have the least to say, and that is symptomatic of its development. Made in quite dire situations (without Cavia, since the company with which Yoko Taro had produced the two previous games in the saga closed a few years before), Drakengard 3 is an active and constant effort to bring this story to fruition . It is repetitive, has a rather disastrous performance and even localization problems, but, despite all that, it undoubtedly has a heart. No, not only does he have it, but he fights to show it and show it.

Drag-on Dragoon 3 is the title that allows us to affirm an artistic maturity in Taro’s career. It is a title that not only claims to improve some of the weaknesses of his previous works, but also immortalizes many virtues of the creator. Even so, it is ironic that this title is, in the collective imagination, little more than a footnote in the biography of the creative. In complete opposition would be NieR: Automata, his next stop and the one that was a before and after for him.

NieR: Automata, the turning point

NieR: Automata is undoubtedly the most important video game of Taro’s career. I still remember my amazement seeing the production values ​​and collaboration of Platinum Games in the first trailer. This title was, in all respects, a sign that the public had accepted this eccentric director. It’s not the kind of game that I thought would become a recognized work that would have sold millions of copies, but somehow it did, and that makes it a miracle and a curse.

On the one hand, it is what has led to one of my favorite creators having and is going to have opportunities that perhaps he hadn’t even dreamed of. But, on the other hand, it also exposes a director and designer of atypical titles to the scrutiny of the general public, unaccustomed to the stylistic and chaotic over the technical and formal. Be that as it may, what’s done is done, and the doors that this title opened are enormous.





Sharing much of the general themes that he used in his previous titles, such as grief, loss, unresolvable situations, and the dangers of dogmatic enmity, Automata introduces a little more light to a story of moral gloom. While NieR and Drakengard 3 end in not entirely bad, but rather hopeless, tonic, Automata has a clear message of optimism. Much has happened since the cynicism that characterized his debut as a director and there are only small brushstrokes of it, a reflection of the fact that much of that countercultural eagerness has been lost along the way. But, even with that lack, this work exudes maturity and delicacy through its pores.

If before we were before a director who had absorbed the negativity of his socio-political situation to translate it into his work, what I see now is someone who, despite living in a world where we are bombarded by tragedies and injustices day in and day out, wants to send a message of hope.

After this long evolution, Yoko Taro has established himself as one of the most well-known, appreciated and unique individual figures in the contemporary video game industry. His works, close and as gross as they are delicate, have touched millions of people worldwide. The weirdo who made that ugly, tedious, weird game on the PlayStation 2 has become a mass idol, and personally, I can’t wait to see what his next big project is.