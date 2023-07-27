A Judge Says That Prince Harry Can Go To Court Against The Sun:

Prince Harry has been given permission to go to court again. This time, it’s against the British newspaper The Sun. Harry sued The Sun’s owner, News Group Newspapers, for illegally gathering information for the first time in September 2019.

Lawyers for the publisher moved to the London High Court in April to say that the prince’s case was too late because many of the things he talks about happened in the late 1990s and early 2000s.

The Duke of Sussex said that the editor of The Sun as well as the now-defunct News Of The World illegally got information about him going back 20 years by hacking his phone and using detectives and lies to get information about him.

The Claims Were Made After The Six Year Deadline That’s Why Lawsuit Should Be Thrown Out:

Rupert Murdoch owns News Group Newspapers, which said that the lawsuit should be thrown out due to the claims were made after the six-year deadline.

Judge Timothy Fancourt said on Thursday that part of his claim for damages could go to trial. Claims about phone hacks are the only ones that can’t be made.

It will be Harry’s latest lawsuit against a British newspaper. Harry is the youngest son of King Charles III of Britain.

Harry Is The First Member Of British Royal Family To Testify Within Court In 130 Years:

This year, he was the first member of the British royal family to testify in court in 130 years. He did so in a similar case against the magazine Mirror Group Newspapers.

He is also going after Associated Newspapers, which is the company that owns the Daily Mail, for two things. One was for libel because of a story about how he tried to pay for private police protection within the U.K., and the other was for illegally gathering information.

Harry’s lawyer said that he couldn’t bring his case because the royal family as well as the press had a “secret agreement” that called for a payment and an explanation.

The agreement, which the prince stated was approved by Queen Elizabeth II before she died, would have stopped the royals from going to court again.

Harry said that the reason for the secret deal was to keep royal family members from having to go to court and talk about awkward voicemails that reporters had heard.

Harry Has Sued British Newspaper Companies 3 Times For Hacking Phone Calls:

In his fights with the press, Harry has sued British newspaper companies three times for hacking phone calls.

Harry testified in his case against the people who put out the Daily Mirror less than two months ago. He was the first top royal family member to appear within court within more than a hundred years.

Harry Revealed A Royal Officials And Top NGN Executives Partnership In March 2023:

In March 2023, Harry told the public for the first time about a supposed deal among royal officials and top NGN executives. The deal said that any privacy lawsuits against the company ought to be put off and then paid out of court.

He said that this was why he hadn’t made his claim years earlier. Before, lawyers for NGN denied that there was any kind of hidden deal, calling it “Alice in Wonderland stuff.”

The prince additionally attempted to have the government’s decision that he can’t pay directly for police security looked at by the High Court in London twice.

In May, Mr. Justice Chamberlain denied his request for a judicial review in opposition to Ravec, the group that chooses how to protect royals and other public people with police. This was one of the times he lost in court.

He said that emails between the Palace as well as NGN showed that “at some point” it was agreed that the Royal Family’s allegations “would be dealt with informally” at a later time. However, the “vague as well as limited” evidence that Harry’s lawyers gave did not show that Harry’s claims were true.

In his written ruling, the judge said that there was “no reasonable prospect” of Harry being able to show at trial “that he did not know as well as couldn’t with reasonable diligence have found facts that would show that he had a valid claim for voicemail interception against both the News of the World and the Sun.”

“He already knew that about the News of the World, so he could have easily found out by asking simple questions that he probably had the same claim about articles in the Sun.”

But the judge said that there was no proof that the duke knew, at least six years before he made his claim, that the News of the World had done anything other than hack his cell phone.

“Knowing or being aware of a valid claim for voicemail interception is not an indication that you know or are aware of a valid claim for other types of illegal information gathering,” the judge said.

“A fuller picture of the evidence” would be needed at a hearing to decide if Harry should have had knowledge of other types of illegal information gathering.

Before, Harry’s lawyers said that even though he knew about illegal behavior in 2012, he had no reason to think it happened at the Sun and couldn’t file a lawsuit due to a “secret agreement” between the royal family as well as top NGN officials.

As part of this claimed deal, members of the royal family were to cease taking civil action against the newspaper group in exchange for an explanation at a later time. NGN, which says that nothing illegal happened at the Sun, didn’t agree that there was such a deal.

Harry Used The Claimed Agreement In His Lawsuit:

Harry tried to use the alleged agreement as an element of his claim, but the judge said, “I am unwilling to conclude that the new case centered around the secret agreement has a plausible enough evidence base to justify the granting of permission to amend at this late stage of the proceedings.”

The court said that the “lack of credibility” included “the unpredictability of a secret agreement getting made” within the way that was said, the “inconsistency” of the duke’s story, and the “absence of any other witness or written evidence to support it.”

A representative for NGN said that the court’s decision on Thursday was “a big win” that “put an end to the Duke of Sussex’s phone hacking claims against both the News of the World as well as the Sun.”

The Court Stated That Harry’s Allegations Concerning The “secret Agreement” Were Illogical:

They said that the judge had said that Harry’s claims about the supposed “secret agreement” did not make sense or seem real. There was never a deal like that, and the duke is the only one who has ever said there was.”

The decision “significantly narrows his legal claim. More sessions will be held to figure out what the rest of the cases will be about and how big they will be.

In May, Fancourt said that actor Hugh Grant’s claim against the Sun about claimed illegal information gathering, other than phone hacking, can go to trial next January.

Since the phone-hacking story broke out, NGN has settled a number of claims about the News of the World, which shut down in 2011. However, it has always claimed that the Sun illegally collected information.

In the last few months, Harry has been in six court cases at the high court. In his civil cases, he has sued three big newspaper companies on the grounds that they illegally gathered information about him. He has also taken the Home Office to court over his own safety.