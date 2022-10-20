A jury ruled that Kevin Spacey did not abuse actor Anthony Rapp in 1986 (REUTERS / Eduardo Munoz)

A New York jury dismissed this Thursday the accusations against the actor of “House of Cards”, Kevin Spacey, by sexual assault. The fact, according to the complainant Anthony Rapphad happened 36 years ago -in the 1980s- after a party in Spacey’s Manhattan apartment, when they were both unknown actors on Broadway.

The plaintiff requested financial compensation of $40 million for “emotional distress.” However, the jury concluded in record time that the actor did not show evidence that the Oscar winner had twice touched “his sexual or intimate parts of him,” according to the document that the actor Judge Lewis Kaplan filed to close the case. Likewise, he alluded to the prescription of said charges and explained that they are not contemplated by the New York Child Protection Law of 2019.

Anthony Rapp during one of the summonses for the trial in which he denounced Kevin Spacey for sexual assault (REUTERS)

The trial arose as a result of the movement #MeToo, an initiative that encouraged women to report sexual abuse committed by famous and powerful people. It consisted of several days of allegations for three weeks in which both actors testified and gave their version of the events that occurred over 30 years. Jennifer Keller, Spacey’s lawyer, assured the jury that Rapp fabricated the encounter in the apartment and, therefore, the complaint should be dismissed. For her part, Richard Steigman, Rapp’s lawyer, took issue with the arguments provided by the defense and said they “lack credibility.” Also, he added about his client’s position that “sometimes the simple truth is the best. The simple truth is this happened.”

Despite the ruling in his favour, this fact -along with the more than 20 complaints of sexual misconduct by other men– overshadowed Spacey’s dizzying career, as the accusations cost him his role in the famous Netflix series “House of Cards”. Also, various job opportunities have been frustrated since then, such as her dismissal from the role of Jean Paul Getty in the movie “All the money in the world”, just weeks after its premiere.

The trial cost Spacey his role in the popular Netflix series “House of Cards.”

In this line, Keller pointed against Rapp by presenting a series of theories to explain why the actor could have lied with his complaint, among them, including the desire to draw attention o, inclusive, los jealousy of success of your client. “Mr. Rapp is receiving more attention in this trial than in his entire life as an actor,” he said.

The trial began on October 6, after Rapp filed the complaint in the New York court on September 20, 2020. It had a jury made up of 12 people, who had to answer an eight-question questionnaire presented by the judge in the case. However, given the negative response to the first question, which referred to the evidence provided to give credibility to the accusation, it was unnecessary to answer the remaining questions.

This instance took place alongside the criminal trial that Spacey has open in London in which he pleaded “not guilty” to five counts of sex crimes for alleged assaults that occurred between 2005 and 2013.

(With information from AP and Reuters)

