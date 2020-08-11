A Karnataka businessman did something similar for his wife, knowing you will also say – Brother!

Karnataka: A businessman has done something for his wife, knowing that you too will say – Brother, if you are a husband, this is so. In fact, Srinivas Gupta, a businessman from Kopal, Karnataka, has found his dead wife again and thanks artist Sridhar Murthy, who brought him and his family happiness by making a silicon wax statue of Srinivasa’s wife. is. Also Read – PM Modi’s meeting with Chief Ministers of six states to review flood situation, many ministers were also present

Srinivas Gupta told that my wife died in a car accident in 2017. Now it is very nice to find his wife in his house again, because this house was his dream home. I missed him a lot and wanted him to see this house, fulfilling his dream. For this, I approached the artist Shridhar Murthy from Bangalore, who agreed to prepare the statue of my wife. It took a year to build this statue.

He told that Sridhar has used silicon to make my wife's statue which is durable. This statue is exactly like my wife, seeing it, it seems that she is in front of me, smiling and smiling.

Gupta told that I thought in my mind that if I stay with my wife in my new house, then people advised me to get a wax statue. Then Sridhar told that your house is in Kopal and the weather there is very hot. For this, you have to maintain the temperature of AC at all times. If we use silicon instead of wax, then we got silicon made.