A knockout and a historic triumph: the fight that consecrated Pipino Cuevas as the youngest boxing champion

On the night of July 17, 1976, Pipino Cuevas became the youngest Mexican to win a world title by surprising Ángel Espada (Video: YouTube/Angel Becerra Becerra)

Figures and dates fill the pages of the annals of Mexican boxing year after year. However, since 1976 there is a name that has remained immovable due to the magnificent achievement of being the youngest Mexican world champion in history. The July 17th, 18 years old but with unshakable strength in his left glove, Jose Pipino Isidro Cuevas surprised the experienced 28-year-old Puerto Rican champion Sword Angel. Against all odds, he sent him to the canvas in the second episode of the night.

The event that paralyzed the world of boxing would not have been possible if the native of Zempoala, Hidalgo, I wouldn’t have burst onto the pro scene at the age of 14. His debut was bitter, as he lost it by way of knockout. However, with the passing of the years and the battles, the seriousness of his work and his qualities gave him the privilege of cultivate one of the most effective left hooks in the world.

With 22 fights, 16 of them with a score in their favor, the Plaza de Toros Calafia in Mexicali, Baja California, opened the doors for him to break through on the most important billboard of his career. Sword Angel, Puerto Rican champion who a year ago had collected the belt of the World Boxing Association (WITH) at welterweight, accepted the challenge of exposing his scepter on Mexican soil.

At 18 years and five months, Pipino Cuevas was the youngest Mexican to win a world crown (Photos: Public Domain)

Confident in his age as well as his track record, the title win and the successful defense he had made prior to traveling to Mexico, the cholos underestimated the rival for his short career and half a dozen defeats that were in his record. Despite the fact that the statistics favored the Puerto Rican, the Mexican jumped at the roped man with the slogan of snatching his first world championship.

When the bell rang, the public propelled their favourite, dressed in red shorts, towards the battlefront and the balance of forces began. The first seconds were of measure and calculation, but before the end of the episode, the local boxer was encouraged to close the distance with his opponent to reduce his physical condition. The referee sent the boxers to his corner when the second bell rang, but nobody predicted what would come next.

With the resumption of the meeting, and between cries of “Apply, Pippin. Please, Pippin! ”Cuevas intimidated with jabs to keep the distance. In an oversight of the Puerto Rican, Pipino managed to rest a couple of hooks on his torso and led him to the ropes. Despite the onslaught, Ángel managed to get out of the alley and was soon back in the heart of the ring.

In the three fights against Ángel Espada, Cuevas won by knockout (Photos: Cuartoscuro)

Seconds later, Pipino resorted to the hug and bet on blows at close range. When you get hit in the face, The Mexican took the opportunity to counterattack his opponent with the same recipe and sent him to the canvas. The people present rose from their seats as the black shorts hit the ground. Despite the shock, he managed to get up and join the brawl.

The screaming did not stop and, when the referee gave the signal to continue, the Pipino launched into a new combination of punches. The hooks locked the Puerto Rican in one of the corners and moments later, one of the pads saved him from hitting the ground for the second time. The momentum of the Mexican did not stop, as well as the impacts on the face of his rival. At that moment, noticeably disoriented and trying to avoid the Mexican, Ángel Espadas took a step to the side and fell face first into the ceiling.

He recovered for the second time, but when the referee indicated the restart, Cuevas executed a couple more hooks to his face that ended the fight. The duel ended with 24 seconds to play and Pipino conquered the greatest glory in boxing at the 18 years with five months of age. The rivalry had two more chapters, but in them the Mexican came out ahead on the fast track.

