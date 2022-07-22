“A lack of respect”: Juan Manuel Márquez criticized youtubers who become boxers

Juan Manuel Márquez hit characters like Logan and Jake Paul for his foray into boxing (Photos / Gettyimages)

The spectacularization of boxing In recent years, as well as the amount of economic resources generated in some fights, it has attracted the participation of characters outside the discipline. His presence has opened the way to various opinions and debates among fans, connoisseurs and experts such as Juan Manuel Marquezwho demanded respect in the face of the loss of seriousness and professionalism that, in his opinion, has caused this trend.

During an interview with the media ESPNthe Dynamite Marquez recalled the effort and discipline that the boxers dedicated in the professional field must perform in order to stand out.

“From my point of view, without fear of being wrong, it is a huge disrespect for boxing because it should be taken seriously. He trains, he prepares, the fighter leaves everything above the ring and that doesn’t happen now. It seems unfair to me that a youtuber is fighting in a ring. boxing deserves respect”, he highlighted.

Juan Manuel Márquez is one of the best boxers in the history of national sport (Photo: Al Bello/Getty Images)

Viewership levels for world title fights in some categories have, at times, been lower than exhibition brawls between non-professional boxers. Jake y Logan Paulwho became known on the internet, are two of the people who have found in boxing a sport for position your personality.

In fact, on June 6, 2021, the retired boxer Floyd Mayweather agreed to hold a confrontation with Logan Paul. Although there are no official calculations, it is estimated that up to a million people hired pay-per-view to witness the dominance of Money about the amateur athlete. Even the former undefeated champion pocketed $65 millionwhile his opponent recorded winnings for $14 million.

Throughout said episode, the former professional boxer was in better condition than Logan Paul and even had the opportunity to knock him out at times. However, in post-fight remarks, Mayweather was emphatic about the type of show he sought to provide and assured that on a professional stage he would have fulfilled his mission of finishing on the fast track.

In June 2021 Floyd Mayweather agreed to box against youtuber Logan Paul (Photo: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports)

In that sense, the Dynamite reiterated that the risk of getting into the ring can also become minimized with the incursion of characters whose primary sports preparation is not focused on tolerating physical damage. He even recalled that in various contexts the decision to become a boxer it must merit a wide exercise of meditation.

“This is a damage to boxing. It is damage. I remember one, when a coach asked a man ‘hey, would you like his son to be a boxer?’ and he told him ‘no, it is a very difficult and dangerous sport. I would like you to study. Now everyone wants to be a boxer. Now, former basketball players, former NFL players are fighting. Well, expellers of MMA, which is a contact sport, it’s the same, ”he reiterated.

Since the year 2021, Logan’s brother, Jake, has tried to convince Julio Cesar Chavez Jr.’s corner to agree to an exhibition fight. Although at some point the son of Mexican Grand Champion even hinted at a possible acceptance of his rival’s proposal, his internment in an addiction rehabilitation clinic put a pause on all kinds of negotiations.

In this regard, far from discussing his health condition, Jake Paul sent a message of encouragement to be able to start the fight in the future. “I wish you the best in your recovery and all that, but as soon as it’s better I’d love for that fight happen”, he declared.

KEEP READING:

Doctor García showed off his visit to the restaurant inspired by Jorge Campos “El Brody”

Gignac’s message with which he rectified his belief about the COVID vaccine

Chivas was recognized in Jalisco for being crowned champion of the Liga MX Femenil