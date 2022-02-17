A lawyer accuses PlayStation of cheating with the price of Horizon: Forbidden West on PS5

The Guerrilla title for PlayStation costs 10 euros more in the new generation despite being the same game.

One of the most anticipated titles of the month of February and of the entire year 2022 for the owners of a Sony console is Horizon: Forbidden West, the new PlayStation exclusive which returns to bring us an adventure of Aloy in that dystopian future full of mysterious and powerful machines.

There is only one day left for the Guerrilla game to reach both previous and new generations, but the free upgrade from ps4 to ps5 Announced a few months ago, it has been the subject of criticism in recent weeks once users have seen the prices of the different platforms. And it is that Forbidden West is, in essence, the same game on both consoles, since it is updated for free from PS4, but the price on PS5 is 10 euros higher if we take a look at PlayStation Store.

The different prices that appear in the PlayStation Store

In the digital store of the Sony console we see that, if we access from a PS4, the cost that appears is 69.99 euros for the standard edition, while if we do it from PS5 the price amounts to 79.99. It may be due to the new standards with the prices of the great exclusives from Sony in the new generation, but it can be perceived as a trick for the next gen user to pay 10 euros more without being necessary, since it would be worth simply buying the PS4 version and running the game on PS5.

Looks like they want to be suedRichard HoegThat is precisely what a lawyer has thought. As VGC has advanced, Richard Hoeg, a lawyer for Hoeg Law, has harshly criticized Sony for considering that they have done false advertising when they announced a free update. “You can’t defend this business model from the folks at Sony PlayStation,” he wrote in a message.

“It seems that they want to deliberately confuse people about the price to steal $10 from the uninformed,” he continued. “You haven’t even updated your FAQ. How can users deal with this? It’s like they want to be sued“, sentenced in another tweet within a series of publications on the problem.

It could get you in trouble with the Federal Trade CommissionSubsequently, Hoeg has expanded on the subject and has spoken with VGC about the legal consequences that PlayStation could suffer from this decision. He says that there are reasons to accuse Sony in different ways, and this matter could get him into trouble with the Federal Trade Commission, the US body that protects consumers from deceptive practicesunfair or fraudulent in the market.

Waiting to find out if any process is opened in the future that is related to this dilemma, in Guerrilla they can be happy with their work. The game launches on PS4 and PS5 on 18th of Februarybut the different reviews have already come to light and, in our analysis of Horizon: Forbidden West, we make it clear that it is one of the strongest candidates for GOTY 2022.

