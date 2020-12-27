A lawyer from Punjab committed suicide near the site of the farmers’ movement, wrote in a suicide note- listen to the voice of the public

Kisan Andolan: On Sunday, a lawyer from Punjab allegedly committed suicide by consuming poison, a few kilometers from the Kisan agitation site on the Tiki border. Police said that Amarjeet Singh, a resident of Jalalabad in Fazilka district of Punjab, was taken to PGIMS in Rohtak, where doctors declared him dead. Also Read – Arvind Kejriwal met farmers on the Singhu border, said – their land will be taken away by new agricultural laws.

Singh reportedly wrote in his suicide note that he is giving his life in support of the farmers agitating against the central agricultural laws so that the government is forced to listen to the voice of the public. Singh wrote that common people like laborers and farmers are feeling “cheated” due to three “black” agricultural laws. Also Read – Farmers Organization of Kerala sent 16 tonnes of pineapples to farmers protesting on the border of Delhi

Police say that they are checking the authenticity of this suicide note dated December 18. A police officer of Jhajjar district said, ‘Information has been given to the families of the deceased and further action will be taken after recording the statement on their arrival.’ Also Read – Anil Deshmukh raised questions about Sushant Singh Rajput’s death, said- CBI should tell whether the actor’s death was suicide or murder

He said that he was informed about this incident by the hospital administration. It is noteworthy that thousands of farmers from Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and many other states are protesting on the borders of Delhi, demanding the withdrawal of three new agricultural laws.

(input language)